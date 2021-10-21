Print Management Software Market Exact estimations of the upcoming trends and Growing Demand 2020-2027 by A.N.D Technologies, Inc., Canon Inc., HP, Inc., Kofax, Inc
The print management software market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 494.5 million in 2019 to US$ 1850.9 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.1 % from 2020 to 2027.
• A.N.D Technologies, Inc.
• Canon Inc.
• HP, Inc.
• Kofax, Inc.
• PaperCut Software International Pty Ltd
• PrinterLogic
• Process Fusion
• ThinPrint GmbH
• Xerox Corporation
North America Print Management Software Market – By Deployment
• On-Premise
• Cloud
North America Print Management Software Market – By Enterprise Size
• Large Enterprises
• Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
