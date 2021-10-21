Print Management Software Market Exact estimations of the upcoming trends and Growing Demand 2020-2027 by A.N.D Technologies, Inc., Canon Inc., HP, Inc., Kofax, Inc

Print Management Software Market Exact estimations of the upcoming trends and Growing Demand 2020-2027 by A.N.D Technologies, Inc., Canon Inc., HP, Inc., Kofax, Inc

The print management software market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 494.5 million in 2019 to US$ 1850.9 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.1 % from 2020 to 2027.

Print management software are designed to manage and optimize printing devices and processes effectively and efficiently. This software allows companies to centralize the administration of printing devices. They also allow organizations cut printing costs as well as help them, monitor, maintain, and control the entire printer fleet through a single application interface. As this software provides centralized management, it also allows managing copiers, scanners, and desktop printers.

Initiatives to lower down paper wastage at workplaces is expected to escalate the print management software market in North America. Organizations are increasingly implementing various green initiatives to ensure cost savings and reduce the environmental impact of their operations hence driving the print management software market in the region.

Get Sample Copy of this North America Print Management Software Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00015439

Major Key players covered in this report: • A.N.D Technologies, Inc.

• Canon Inc.

• HP, Inc.

• Kofax, Inc.

• PaperCut Software International Pty Ltd

• PrinterLogic

• Process Fusion

• ThinPrint GmbH

• Xerox Corporation

North America Print Management Software Market Segmentation North America Print Management Software Market – By Deployment • On-Premise

• Cloud North America Print Management Software Market – By Enterprise Size • Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Order a Copy of this North America Print Management Software Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00015439

Furthermore, in case of COVID-19, North America is highly affected specially US. The US is a significant print management software market, especially in retail & ecommerce sectors. The massive increase in the number of confirmed cases and rising reported deaths in the country affects the manufacturing and sales of smartphones and digital cameras which has affected the North America print management software market negatively. The factory and business shutdowns across the US, Canada, and Mexico impact the adoption of the print management software market.