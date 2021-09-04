Private hospitals Market Size, Share, Business Growth, Segmentation, Regional Analysis and Foresight to (2021-2030) | Helios, St Francis Foundation, Shouldice

Absolute Markets Insights recently published a report on the Private hospitals Market that has a complete analysis of the market size, past history, present and future market scenario and regional landscape of this industry. The report also focuses on the key challenges and recent growth strategies followed by top key companies that are part of the dynamic competitive spectrum of this business area. The report also offers comprehensive segmentation with respect to the component, end user and geography. The Private hospitals Market report also includes a comprehensive analysis on current COVID-19 pandemic conditions and its future impacts on the growth of overall market.

Although, the charges and cost associated with the treatment and services at private hospitals is expected to critically impact the demand in several price sensitive regions. Mergers and acquisitions by global players is helping them to either enter or expand their reach. Companies are also adopting emerging technologies such use of AI in radiology for computer aided diagnosis or use of nuclear medicine in treatment of oncology and neurological diseases.

Key Finding of the Report:

In terms of revenue, the global private hospitals market is expected to reach US$ 1964.6 billion by 2030 owing to factors such as increasing population, technological advancement in the healthcare sector and growing demand for private healthcare.

Medium size hospitals are expected to witness the highest CAGR up to the next 08 years because of the low initial investment as compared to large hospitals and high occupancy level when compare it with small size hospitals.

Acute care hospitals held the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at the CAGR of 11.7% over the forecast period owing due to their capability of catering a large number of patients because they provide short term care to the patients.

Some of the key players operating in the private hospitals market:

MEOCLINIC GmbH, Premier Healthcare Germany, Helios, St Francis Foundation, Shouldice, Cambie Surgery Centre, Toulon Hyères Private Hospital, Hospital Group Deaconesses Croix Saint, London Bridge Hospital, Ramsay Health Care UK amongst others.

Private hospitals Market segmentation:

By Hospital Type Acute Care Hospital Children’s Hospital Specialty Hospital Multispecialty Hospital

Private hospitals market By Size Small (Less than 100 beds) Medium (100 to 500 beds) Large (More than 500 beds)

By Location Rural Urban

Private hospitals market By Geography North America U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Norway Sweden Rest of Nordic The Benelux Union Belgium the Netherlands Luxemburg Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia New Zealand Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



