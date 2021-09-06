Private Tutoring Market Report 2021, Industry Analysis, Share, Size and Forecast Till 2026
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Private Tutoring Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global private tutoring market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Private tutoring or supplementary education refers to an organized set of educational activities performed out of school or at other educational institutions. It is delivered separately from the mainstream education system with the primary objective of improving the students’ academic performance based on one-to-one instructions. Private tutoring can be provided to students of all age groups to enhance their reading, writing, and analytic skills and to learn new languages. It also offers a personalized approach and pace to the learners for coping with academics with fewer distractions, increased intrinsic motivation, and improved performance at school.
Market Trends
The growing adoption of online private tutoring with the emerging trend of microlearning is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Furthermore, the rising efforts of private tutoring institutions for addressing the knowledge gaps in students with more adaptive and personalized approaches are also augmenting the global market. Additionally, rapid digitalization in the education sector, along with the emergence of online tutoring-based software applications, is also propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the rising integration with artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR), and gamification solutions with private tutoring services, has also catalyzed the global market. In addition to this, the growing expenditure capacities of the consumers and increasing academic competition among students are further expected to drive the market for private tutoring.
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
- Ambow Education
- American Tutor Inc.
- Chegg Inc.
- Club Z! Inc.
- Daekyo Co. Ltd.
- com
- EF Education First Co. Ltd.
- Huntington Learning Centers Inc.
- iTutorGroup Inc. (Ping An)
- Kaplan Inc. (Graham Holdings Company)
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.
- Tal Education Group
The report has segmented the market on the basis of learning method, course type, application, end user and geography.
Breakup by Learning Method:
- Online
- Blended
- Others
Breakup by Course Type:
- Curriculum-Based Learning
- Test Preparation
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Academic Training
- Sports Training
- Art Training
- Others
Breakup by End User:
- Pre-School Children
- Primary School Students
- Middle School Students
- High School Students
- College Students
- Others
Breakup by Geography:
- North America (U.S. & Canada)
- Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
- Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
