Probiotics Market 2020- Latest Trends, Demand, Growth, Opportunities & Outlook Till 2030

Probiotics Market: Overview

The increasing awareness among consumers about the benefits of probiotics in fortified foods is expected to increase the size of the industry in the near future. Consumers are ready to purchase premium products that are incorporated with probiotics. The rising consciousness among customers about the direct connection of probiotics to the digestive benefits on health is further boosting growth in the probiotics market. The rising demand for nutrients rich food and quality products with animal portions are driving the probiotics market. Mainly probiotics serve as a food supplement or are also used as food and beverages components.

With the rise in the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a shift in the consumptions patterns of the customers, and it has further affected the food choices of individuals at the global level. Presently, the majority of customers are shifting towards nutritive value food instead of processed or junk food. The people are concerned about keeping themselves strong and immune to the pandemic. So, the pharmacies and retail stores are providing stacks of probiotics in different forms.

Probiotics Market: Key Trends

With the proven facts, probiotics are providing healthy solutions to individuals, especially to the human digestive system. So, it leads to growth in the probiotic market. People are concerned about living a healthy and infection-free life during the pandemic, and that’s why they have opted healthy lifestyle. People from different age groups are concerned about COVID-19 infection. So the manufacturers from the probiotics market are providing solutions with designing probiotics that can work effectively on different age-group people.

Probiotics serve as a food supplement or also as food and beverages components. It can be integrated with economical health food, for example, cultures dairy drinks, fruit juices, and yogurt. It has contributed to the significant rise in the probiotics market. The inclination towards cost-effective, natural, and safe drug substitutes has led to probiotics application as pharmaceutical agents. Certain research and clinical trials have proved that probiotics may serve as a cure for certain health disorders in human beings, especially GI tract-related issues. Rotavirus-associated diarrhea, antibiotic-associated diarrhea, Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), allergenic diseases, cancer, and inflammatory bowel disease are some of the clinical conditions, in which probiotics contained fermented dairy products can serve effectively.

Probiotics Market: Competitive Dynamics and Key Developments

Some of the key advancements in the probiotics market are of great importance. Probi AB has signed an agreement with CCHT (Competence Centre on Health Technologies) in 2021. The collaboration aims to develop novel products for women with probiotics lactobacilli strains.

Further, a series of probiotic formulations and cultures has been released by Danisco for China in September 2020. It would enable rapid fermentation with a higher probiotics count, and it also maintains the taste and quality of the food.

Some of the key market players from Probiotics Market include

Danone

Nestlé

Chr. Hansen

DowDuPont

Yakult Honsha

Probiotics Market: Regional Assessment

North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific are some major regions that have adopted the facilities from the probiotic market. Among these, Asia Pacific regions have dominating share in the market. Increasing demand from the countries such as Australia, China, and India is contributing to the growth in the probiotic market. North America is also anticipated to experience significant growth in the near future.

