Process of the November 13, 2015 attacks | Salah Abdeslam clears some of his co-defendants

Process of the November 13, 2015 attacks | Salah Abdeslam clears some of his co-defendants

(Paris) Salah Abdeslam, the only surviving member of the commandos that attacked France on November 13, 2015, accidentally acquitted three of his co-defendants again at the beginning of the second day of the trial in Paris.

Posted on Sep 9, 2021 at 7:57 am Updated at 8:05 am

“They served me when they knew nothing at all” about possible responsibilities in the attacks of the 13th attacks of November 13th.

“They did nothing,” he added before his microphone was cut off by the President of the Special Court, Jean-Louis Périès, who interrupted the hearing.

Salah Abdeslam had already started speaking after the hearing had resumed, while a legal debate was ongoing on the admissibility of certain civil parties.

The public prosecutor’s office disputes that legal entities such as the parishes of Paris and Saint-Denis, as well as some of the facilities affected by the attacks, including the Bataclan and the Bistro La Bellequipe, are being disputed.

“Will the victims have been in Syria and Iraq, will they be able to speak? “, Vituperated Salah Abdeslam, dark hair combed back, wearing a white sweater with colored stripes.

“Basically, you are considered innocent before you are brought to justice […] even if I don’t support your justice, ”he said.

“We are leaving the debate, Mr Abdeslam,” cut the court president for the first time.

“Do not be selfish, sir,” replied the 31-year-old defendant, “there are other people here who want to listen to me.”

“You had five years to explain yourself, you didn’t want to make any statements about what it is your right to do. I now understand that you want to do that and that is very good, but now is not the time, ”said Jean-Louis Périès before suspending the hearing.

The first day of this historic nine-month trial was marked by several scandals by the main defendants.

A total of twenty people appear before the special negotiations, six of them by default.