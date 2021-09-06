Project Portfolio Management Market Report 2021, Industry Analysis, Share, Size and Forecast Till 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, the global project portfolio management market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Project portfolio management (PPM) is a management process that helps organize various projects into a single portfolio to meet organizational goals. It enables the project managers and project management organizations (PMO) to predict potential problems, manage budgets and address stakeholders’ concerns through various heuristic models, score visual or mapping techniques, and maximize the company’s investments.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/project-portfolio-management-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The global PPM market is primarily driven by the growing adoption of cloud-based PPM services, which helps organizations in collaborative planning, scheduling, faster and effective decision-making, as well as remote monitoring of assignments and projects. Apart from this, there has been widespread utilization of the software in the healthcare sector as PPM solutions aid healthcare providers in managing and evaluating a large number of projects by grouping them into strategic portfolios and streamlining their operations for enhanced efficiencies. Furthermore, the increasing need for automation and bring your own device (BYOD), rising trend of digitalization, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of information technology (IT) are some of the other factors expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the upcoming years.

Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/2TIN6JE

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Broadcom Inc.

Celoxis Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Changepoint Corporation

Clarizen, Inc.

HP Development Company

Innotas

Keyedn Solutions LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Planisware

Planview Inc.

SAP SE

Workfront Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of component, solution type, deployment type, organization size, vertical and geography

Breakup by Component:

Software

Services

Breakup by Solution Type:

Information Technology Solutions

New Product Development Solutions

Others

Breakup by Deployment Type:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Breakup by Vertical:

Energy and Utilities

Government and Defense

IT and Telecom

Banking, Financial and Insurance Services

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Life Science

Consumer Goods and Retail

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Reports by IMARC Group

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/fusion-splicer-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/respiratory-protective-equipment-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/fracking-chemicals-fluids-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/recliner-chair-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/diabetes-drugs-and-diagnostics-market-size-share-industry-report-analysis-trends-and-forecast-2025-2021-09-01

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/artificial-intelligence-in-healthcare-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/array-instruments-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/clinical-trail-supplies-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/waste-heat-recovery-boiler-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/foldable-electric-vehicle-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800 Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800