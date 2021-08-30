Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy Market Business Strategies, Acquisitions and Mergers , Revenue Analysis Upto 2027 | By Top 10 Players -Intas Pharmaceuticals, Santen Pharmaceutical, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Allergan Plc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy
Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy

The rising incidence of diabetes, the growing geriatric population, and the rising prevalence of diabetes-related blindness are among the important drivers expected to drive market expansion throughout the forecast period. Diabetes is one of the primary causes of blindness in people. Blindness is produced by the leaking or rupturing of retinal blood vessels, which can be permanent or temporary depending on the illness stage. The growing elderly population in both developed and developing countries is likely to drive the diabetic retinopathy market throughout the forecast period.

List of Top Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy Industry manufacturers :

  • Intas Pharmaceuticals
  • Santen Pharmaceutical
  • Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
  • Allergan Plc
  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
  • Merck Kgaa
  • Cipla
  • Genentech Inc (Roche Holdings)
  • Novartis
  • Pfizer

One of the key factors leading to the big regional share is the high market penetration of anti-VEGF medications Eylea, Avastin, and Lucentis. Furthermore, the market is pushed by the presence of high healthcare expenditure, rising patient awareness levels, and sophisticated healthcare infrastructure. The anticipated increase in the number of proliferative diabetic retinopathy cases during the projection period is expected to raise the segment’s market share. Technological advancement and the availability of improved products and equipment are also projected to drive market expansion.

Because of favorable reimbursement rules and the rising prevalence of diabetes, the North American region accounted for the lion’s share. In 2016, Europe held the second-largest proportion of the diabetic retinopathy market. The growing healthcare infrastructure in developed European countries, combined with a favorable reimbursement framework, is likely to drive market expansion throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, the presence of large unmet medical requirements in expanding Eastern European countries, along with rapidly increasing healthcare infrastructure, is likely to fuel expansion.

Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy Industry – Segmentation:

Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy industry -By Application:

  • Anti VEGF Drug
  • Steroid Implants
  • Laser Surgeries
  • Vitrectomy

Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy industry – By Product:

  • Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy
  • Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)

