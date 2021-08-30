Propylene Glycol Market Report 2021-2028 Details About Historical Development and Estimated Forecast

global Propylene Glycol Market experience as well as industry trends and forecasts. The report covers market models based on product types, application regions, and key vendors. In this report, variables influencing the market such as drivers, controls, and store openings have been carefully described.

The propylene glycol market is expected to be growing at a growth rate of 6.1% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. The propylene glycol market report analyses the growth, which is currently being growing due to the rising growth of various end user industries.

Propylene glycol can be described as viscous, colorless, hydroscopic liquid, having a low degree of toxicity with a faint sweet taste. It is the product of chemical reaction between propylene oxide and water.

BASF SE

The DOW Chemical Company

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Huntsman Corporation

Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited

Dupont Tate & Lyle Bio Products

LLC

SKC Co.

Asahi Glass Limited

HELM AG

Chaoyang Chemicals

Temix International S.R.L.

Qingdao Shida Chemical Co.

ADEKA CORPORATION

Royal Dutch Shell PLC.

Golden Dyechem

TRInternational

Oleon NV

Shandong Depu Chemical Industry Science and Technology Co.

Ltd and INEOS Oxide among others.

Market Scope :

The report first introduced the fundamentals of the Propylene Glycol market: definitions, classifications, applications, and market overview, product specifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, raw materials, etc. The report analyzes the main conditions of the world’s local business taking into account item cost, benefit, capacity, production, supply, demand, development rate, and advertising estimate, etc. Review of speculative yield. The report makes use of the market data sourced from the year 2021. while the market analysis aims to forecast the market up to the year 2028. The various strategic developments have been studied to present the current Propylene Glycol market scenario.

Market Segmentation:-

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader. In order to better understand Market condition five forces analysis is conducted that includes Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, Threat of rivalry.

On the basis of source, the propylene glycol market is segmented into petroleum-based propylene glycol, bio-based propylene glycol. Petroleum-based propylene glycol is further sub segmented into propylene oxide. Bio-based propylene glycol is further sub segmented into glycerin and sorbitol.

On the basis of grade, the propylene glycol market is segmented into antifreeze and functional fluids, unsaturated polyester resin, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, plasticizers, liquid detergents. Antifreeze and functional fluids is further sub segmented into hydraulic and brake fluid, aircraft de-icing fluid, automotive coolants and heat transfer fluid. Unsaturated polyester resin is further sub segmented into reinforced thermoset and non-reinforced thermoset. Reinforced thermoset is further sub segmented into sheet molding compounds, reinforced plastic laminates and electrical components. Non-reinforced thermoset is further sub segmented into synthetic marble casting and gel coats. Food and beverage fluids is further sub segmented into dairies. Pharmaceuticals is further sub segmented into dental care and therapeutic drugs and medicines. Cosmetics is further sub segmented into skincare. Plasticizers is further sub segmented into phenolic resin and cellophane film. Liquid detergents is further sub segmented into household and dishwashing and industrial soaps and cleaning fluids.

On the basis of end use industry, the propylene glycol market is segmented into building and construction, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, transportation and food and beverage. Transportation is further sub segmented into aerospace, automotive and marine.

The report answers questions such as:

1 What is the market size and forecast of the Propylene Glycol Market?

2 What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Propylene Glycol Market during the forecast period?

3 Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Propylene Glycol Market?

4 What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Propylene Glycol Market?

5 What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Propylene Glycol Market?

6 What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Propylene Glycol Market?

7 What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Propylene Glycol Market?

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1 Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2 Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3 Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4 Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5 Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments