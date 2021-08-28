Propylene Oxide Market 2021: Future Demand, Business Growth and Opportunities, Competitive Situation, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Analysis with Forecasts to 2026

Global Propylene Oxide market to grow at a CAGR of around 5.6% during the forecast period. This market research report provides a comprehensive segmentation of the global Propylene Oxide market by Application (Polyether Polyols, Propylene Glycols),Production Process (Chlorohydrin, Styrene Monomer, Cumene Based). It outlines the market shares for key regions such as the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA.

Based on application, the polyether polyols segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period. Polyether polyols are manufactured by the catalyzed addition of epoxides to propylene oxide or ethylene oxide. They are mainly used in the manufacturing of polyurethanes (flexible foams). Polyether polyols are a class of organic chemicals that contain multiple ether linkages and have multiple hydroxyl groups.

Based on the end-use industry, the building & construction segment accounted for the second-largest share in the propylene oxide market. Building & construction industry is one of the major end-use industries of propylene oxide. In this end-use industry, fiber-reinforced plastics (FRPs) are used primarily for manufacturing building panels, bathroom components, fixtures, corrosion-resistant tanks, and pipes and ducts.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the propylene oxide market from 2021 to 2026. Increasing demand for propylene oxide from the polyether polyols and propylene glycol application segments is a major factor driving the Asia Pacific propylene oxide market. China is projected to be the world’s largest consumer of propylene oxide during the forecast period.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 35%

By Designation: C-level Executives – 30%, Directors – 60%, and Others – 10%

By Region: Asia Pacific – 40%, Europe – 15%, North America – 30%, the Middle East & Africa- 10%, and South America – 5%

Competitive Landscape of Propylene Oxide Market:

1 Key Players Strategies/Right To Win

1.1 Overview Of Strategies Adopted By Propylene Oxide Vendors (2016–2021)

2 Revenue Analysis Of Top Five Companies

3 Market Share Analysis, 2020

3.1 Propylene Oxide Market: Degree Of Competition

4 Company Evaluation Quadrant

4.1 Star

4.2 Pervasive

4.3 Emerging Leader

4.4 Participant

5 Competitive Benchmarking

5.1 Company Product Footprint

5.2 Company Application Footprint

5.3 Company Regional Footprint

5.4 Company End–Use Industry Footprint

6 Startup/Sme Evaluation Quadrant, 2020

6.1 Progressive Companies

6.2 Responsive Companies

6.3 Dynamic Companies

6.4 Starting Blocks

7 Recent Developments

7.1 Deals

7.2 Others

Research Coverage:

The report defines, segments, and projects the size of the propylene oxide market based on application, production process, end-use industry, and region. It strategically profiles the key players and comprehensively analyzes their market share and core competencies. It also tracks and analyzes competitive developments such as acquisitions, agreements, expansions, and joint ventures undertaken by them in the market.

