Prosthetic Legs Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2021 – 2027

In life science , a prosthetic limb is an artificially created device that substitutes a damaged part which will be damaged through injury, disease, or just a natural condition at birth. Prosthetic limbs are designed to completely restore the functional roles of a missing part so on provide full mobility and independence to the person affected. aside from birth defects, various medical conditions like diabetes, cancer, traumatic injuries, and circulation problems can cause amputation of limbs.

“Limited Time Offer”

We offer 15% FREE Report customization.

Get This premium report with Instant US$ 2000 discount @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/369

They can be constructed from a good sort of materials and are available during a sort of styles. most significantly , they need been approved for therapeutic use in humans under the terms of the us Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Although most patients prefer to wear prosthetic legs in their home, there are several reasons why knowledgeable should prescribe and provide them to an amputee.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing incidence of sports injuries and road accidents worldwide, the increasing prevalence of osteosarcoma, and rising number of diabetes-related amputations are expected to propel the expansion of the prosthetic legs market. as an example , consistent with the planet Health Organization (WHO), around 1.35 million people die annually as a results of road traffic crashes. Road traffic accidents are the 9th leading explanation for deaths worldwide.

Moreover, increasing prevalence of peripheral vascular disease (peripheral arterial disease and trauma is that the second-leading explanation for limb loss) is additionally expected to reinforce the prosthetic legs market growth. as an example , consistent with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around 6.5 million people age 40 and older within the us have peripheral vascular disease.

The prosthetic legs market is witnessing significant merger and acquisition (M&A) activities. as an example , in June 2020, Ossur completed acquisition of school Park Industries, a provider of lower and upper limb prostheses and supporting services. Moreover, in 2019, Ossur acquired the prosthesis technology from SpringActive to develop powered ankle prosthesis

Competitive Analysis:

Major players operating within the prosthetic legs market are The Ohio Willow Wood Co., Otto Bock HealthCare GmbH, Hanger Inc., Touch Bionics Inc., Ossur, and Blatchford Ltd.

Major players within the market are involved in several business strategies like product launch, etc. to strengthen their product portfolio. as an example , in March 2019, NYQ announced the launch of the UNYQ Socket, a 3D printed prosthetic leg socket, providing individuals with the right product to enrich their prosthetic cover.

Request for a Sample Report at – https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/369

Contact Us

Mr. Shah

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200

Seattle, WA 98154

Phone: US +12067016702 / UK +4402081334027

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com