Protecting biodiversity requires billions of investments

Leticia (dpa) – More nature reserves, less subsidies for fossil fuels, billions for the preservation of biodiversity: in the face of the rapid extinction of species, the international community wants to take full advantage of the protection of biodiversity.

Colombian President Iván Duque said on Monday at a virtual meeting on the COP 15 conservation conference in China next year that it would take around $ 100 billion a year to stop the extinction of animal species and vegetable. In addition, by 2030, as many countries as possible should place 30% of their national territory under nature protection, demanded the head of state.

In a jungle hut in Leticia in the Amazon region, the host of the so-called PreCOP has promoted financial incentives and debt relief for developing countries that are making measurable progress in protecting species. “Biodiversity loss affects us all,” said United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Maruma Mrema. “Our economic systems are rooted in biodiversity. Our food, air, water and medicine depend on it. “

Ecuadorian Head of State Guillermo Lasso advocated a comprehensive approach to protecting biodiversity. “Environmental destruction, climate change and loss of biodiversity know no borders,” he said. “We need a real change in production and consumption. We must take bold action to prevent the extinction of animal and plant species. “

In the coming year, the nearly 200 signatory states of the United Nations Convention on Biodiversity want to adopt a new framework agreement. The Convention, which entered into force in 1993 and binding under international law, is the most important multilateral treaty for the protection of biodiversity. However, the global community has often failed to achieve lofty goals. The targets set by 2020 have not been met.

“It is more urgent than ever to create a new global framework for the protection of biological diversity,” said German Environment Secretary Jochen Flasbarth. “Our goal must be to stop the loss of biodiversity within the next ten years. We have centuries of nature destruction behind us, now the decade for nature restoration begins. “

Since August 23, many experts have been debating the new species protection strategy in virtual working groups. Emphasis is also placed on industry, agriculture and energy production. “We need to create financial incentives to make protecting biodiversity more economically attractive,” said OECD Secretary General Mathias Cormann. In turn, subsidies to fossil fuels and industrial agriculture should be reduced.

“Biodiversity must become an essential element of our economic model,” demanded the president of the World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab. “People are part of nature. If we preserve nature, we preserve ourselves. “