Protection of the Constitution: Institute for Right-Wing Extremist State Policy

Schnellroda (dpa) – The Office for the Protection of the Constitution has classified the Institute for State Policy, located in southern Saxony-Anhalt, as a far-right group. According to dpa information, this comes from the report of the Saxony-Anhalt Constitutional Protection Agency for 2020.

The “Mitteldeutsche Zeitung” reported on Tuesday that the authorities saw the institute as a kind of “center of gravity” for the New Right. The Interior Ministry in Magdeburg initially declined to comment on the newspaper article and referred to a press release in the afternoon. According to the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, the establishment of the publisher Götz Kubitschek is part of the New Right network, in which there are forces from the far right to conservative right-wing forces.