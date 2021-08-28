Protective Coatings Market 2021 by development trend, innovation, reviews, competitive situation, leading players and potential business growth

Global Protective Coatings Market 2021-2026, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Protective Coatings market is projected to grow from USD 13.8 Billion in 2021 to USD 17.8 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2021 and 2026.

Get PDF Sample Copy of this Report to understand the structure of the complete report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures) @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=292785

#Top Key Players- PPG (US), Akzonobel N.V. (Netherlands), Jotun (Norway), Sherwin-Williams (US) and Hempel (Denmark).

“Marine end-use industry segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the Protective Coatings market.”

The volume of seaborne trade will double from 9 billion tons per year to somewhere between 19 and 24 billion tons by 2030. In 2030, China will play a key role as the emerging maritime superpower in shipping. China will see the largest growth in commercial fleet ownership, rivaling Greece and the rest of the European countries combined. China will become the world’s primary maritime market, leading in shipbuilding, seaborne trade, and vertically integrated ownership and ship management.

“APAC is the forecasted to be the fastest-growing Protective Coatings market during the forecast period.”

The APAC encompasses a diverse range of economies with different levels of economic development. China, India, and Japan were the largest contributors in the region and together accounted for 63.6% of the total revenue share of protective coatings in 2020, in terms of volume. The growth of the region is majorly attributed to the development of civil building & infrastructure, marine, and power generation industries, and across industries such as automotive, consumer goods & appliances, building & construction, and furniture.

Direct Purchase this report and Get 25% Discount @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=292785

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Market Inclusions

1.2.2 Market Exclusions

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Regions Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Unit Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

1.7 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 1 Protective Coatings Market: Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews

Figure 2 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews

2.1.2.3 Primary Data Sources

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

Figure 3 Market Size Estimation: Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

Figure 4 Market Size Estimation: Top-Down Approach

2.3 Data Triangulation

Figure 5 Data Triangulation: Protective Coatings Market

2.4 Assumptions

2.5 Limitations

2.6 Risk Analysis Assessment

2.7 Growth Rate Assumptions/Growth Forecast

3 Executive Summary

Table 1 Protective Coatings Market Snapshot, 2021 Vs. 2026

Figure 6 Epoxy Resin Accounted For The Largest Share

Figure 7 Marine End-Use Industry Led The Protective Coatings Market In 2020

Figure 8 Apac To Witness Highest Cagr Between 2021 And 2026

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities In The Protective Coatings Market

Figure 9 Increasing Demand From End-Use Industries Attracting Investments

4.2 Protective Coatings Market, By Resin Type

Figure 10 Epoxy Resin Type To Lead Protective Coatings Market

4.3 Protective Coatings Market, By End-Use Industry

Figure 11 Civil Building And Infrastructure To Be Fastest-Growing End-Use Industry In The Market

4.4 Protective Coatings Market, Developed Vs. Emerging Countries

Figure 12 China To Be The Largest Protective Coatings Market

4.5 Apac: Protective Coatings Market, By Resin Type And End-Use Industry

Figure 13 Marine End-Use Industry Accounted For The Largest Share

4.6 Protective Coatings Market, By Country

Figure 14 Market In India To Grow At The Highest Cagr

5 Market Overview

5.1 Market Dynamics

Figure 15 Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities And Challenges In The Protective Coatings Market

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Growing Demand From Civil Building & Infrastructure Industry

5.1.1.2 Increasing Need For Efficient Processes And Longer Life Of Equipment And Devices

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 High Prices Of Raw Materials And Energy

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Increasing Demand For Maintenance Of Existing Substrates

5.1.3.2 New Products Increasing Use Of Protective Coatings

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Development Of Cost-Effective Products Under Stringent Environmental Regulations

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Table 2 Protective Coatings Market: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure 16 Protective Coatings Market: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.2.2 Threat Of New Entrants

5.2.3 Threat Of Substitutes

5.2.4 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.2.5 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry

5.3 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.3.1 Introduction

5.3.2 Trends And Forecast Of Gdp

Table 3 Trends And Forecast Of Gdp, Percentage Change

5.3.3 Trends And Forecasts For The Global Construction Industry

Figure 17 Global Spending In The Construction Industry, 2014–2035

5.3.4 Trends In The Oil & Gas Industry

Figure 18 Top Ten Oil Producers As Of June 2020

Figure 19 Oil Production By Region, 2017-2019

5.3.5 Trends In The Power Generation Industry

Figure 20 Electricity Generation, By Region

5.4 Impact Of Covid-19

5.5 Covid-19 Economic Assessment

Figure 21 Economic Outlook For Major Countries

5.5.1 Covid-19 Economic Impact: Scenario Assessment

Figure 22 Factors That Impacted Economy Of Select G20 Countries In 2020

5.6 Impact Of Covid-19 On End-Use Industries

Figure 23 Pre-Covid-19 Impact And Post-Covid-19 Impact Market Scenarios: Protective Coatings Market

5.6.1 Impact On Construction Industry

5.7 Impact Of Covid-19 On Regions

5.7.1 Impact Of Covid-19 On Apac

5.7.2 Impact Of Covid-19 On North America

5.7.3 Impact Of Covid-19 On Europe

5.7.4 Impact Of Covid-19 On Middle East & Africa

5.7.5 Impact Of Covid-19 On South America

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

Figure 24 Protective Coatings Market: Value Chain Analysis

5.9 Pricing Analysis

Figure 25 Average Price Competitiveness In Protective Coatings Market, By Region

5.10 Paints & Coatings Ecosystem And Interconnected Market

Table 4 Protective Coatings Market: Supply Chain

Figure 26 Paints & Coatings: Ecosystem

5.11 Yc And Ycc Shift

5.12 Export-Import Trade Statistics

Table 5 Country-Wise Export Data, Paints, And Varnishes Based On Synthetic Or Chemically-Modified Polymers Dispersed And Dissolved In Aqueous Medium, 2020

Table 6 Country-Wise Export Data, Paints, And Varnishes Based On Synthetic Or Chemically-Modified Polymers Dispersed And Dissolved In Non-Aqueous Medium, 2020

Table 7 Country-Wise Import Data, Paints, And Varnishes Based On Synthetic Or Chemically-Modified Polymers Dispersed And Dissolved In Aqueous Medium, 2020

Table 8 Country-Wise Import Data, Paints And Varnishes Based On Synthetic Or Chemically-Modified Polymers Dispersed And Dissolved In Non-Aqueous Medium, 2020

5.13 Regulations

5.13.1 Coatings Standard

Table 9 Basic Coating System Requirements For Dedicated Seawater Ballast Tanks Of All Type Of Ships And Double-Side Skin Spaces Of Bulk Carriers Of 150 M And Upward:

5.14 Patent Analysis

5.14.1 Methodology

5.14.2 Publication Trends

Figure 27 Number Of Patents Published, 2015-2021

5.14.3 Top Jurisdiction

Figure 28 Patents Published By Jurisdiction, 2015-2020

5.14.4 Top Applicants

Figure 29 Patents Published By Major Applicants, 2015-2021

Table 10 Recent Patents By Owners

5.15 Case Study Analysis

5.16 Technology Analysis

…….CONTINUED

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration : Comprehensive information on Protective Coatings offered by top players in the market

: Comprehensive information on Protective Coatings offered by top players in the market Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the market

Market Development : Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets – the report analyzes the market for Protective Coatings across regions

: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets – the report analyzes the market for Protective Coatings across regions Market Diversification : Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the market

: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the market.

#Customization Service of the Report:

ReportsnReports provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

Do you have any query or specific requirement? Ask to our industry expert at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=292785