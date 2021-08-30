Protein A Resin Market Valuable Foresights on How Protein A Resin Market will Grow During 2021–2027

Protein A colorimetric resins are the foremost extensively used affinity purifiers in bio-manufacturing and other industries. Protein A colorimetry may be a robust, high-throughput chromatography method and is employed primarily as a capture step due to its inherent precision.

Market Dynamics

Approval and launch of latest biosimilars is predicted to propel growth of the protein A resin market. as an example , in December 2020, Sandoz Canada Inc., a generics and biosimilars manufacturer and a division of the Switzerland-based multinational Novartis AG, received Health Canada authorization for Hyrimoz (adalimumab injection, reference biologic drug: Humira) on November 4, 2020 for marketing in Canada. Hyrimoz, the new biosimilar, has been approved for the treatment of atrophic arthritis , polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis , Marie-Strumpell disease , adult Crohn’s disease, colitis , hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriasis and adult uveitis.

Moreover, high prevalence of chronic diseases is additionally expected to assist in growth of the protein A resin market. as an example , consistent with the American Cancer Society, in 2019, there’ll be an estimated 1,762,450 new cancer cases diagnosed and 606,880 cancer deaths within the U.S.

Increasing adoption of chromatography resins is predicted to propel growth of the protein A resin market. as an example , in March 2020, Purolite Ltd. announced to provide its Praesto Jetted A50, an agarose-based Protein A chromatography resin, to be used as a part of the commercial manufacturing process of an FDA-approved antibody treatment by a contract manufacturing organization. Similarly, in November 2020, Purolite Ltd. announced to provide its Protein A capture resin, Praesto Jetted A50 to WuXi Biologics, a worldwide company with leading open-access biologics technology, for immediate use. WuXi Biologics.

Emergence of Covid-19 is predicted to supply lucrative growth opportunities for players within the protein A resin market. as an example , in October 2020, Repligen Corporation and Navigo Proteins GmbH, a premier protein engineering company, announced their successful development of an affinity ligand targeting the spike protein, to be utilized within the purification of COVID-19 vaccines.

Competitive Analysis

Major players operating within the global protein A resin market include, GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Repligen, Avantor, Inc., Purolite Ltd., Tosoh Bioscience, EMD Millipore, Novasep, GenScript Biotech Corporation, Purolite Life Sciences, and Expedeon Ltd.

Major players operating within the global protein A resin market are focused on approval and launch of latest products to expand their product portfolio. as an example , in March 2020, Avantor, Inc. launched a replacement recombinant Protein A affinity chromatography resin wont to purify antibodies during mAbs production.

