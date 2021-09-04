Protein Engineering Market: Technology (Rational Design, Irrational Design), Product & Service, Protein Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Insulin), End User – Forecast to 2024

The global protein engineering market is estimated to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2019 to USD 3.9 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of this market include the increasing investments in synthetic biology and the growing focus on protein-based drug development by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

The major players operating in the global protein engineering market include Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Waters Corporation (US), and Danaher Corporation (US).

“Instruments segment to account for the largest share of the protein engineering market, by product & service, in 2019”

Based on product & service, the protein engineering market is segmented into instruments, consumables, and software& services. Instruments formed the largest product segment in this market in 2019 due to technological advancements in mass spectrometry and X-ray crystallography systems and their ability to integrate with other technologies.

“Monoclonal antibodies segment to grow at the highest CAGR in the protein engineering market, by protein type, in 2019”

Based on protein type, the protein engineering market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, insulin, erythropoietin, interferons, vaccines, colony-stimulating factors, growth hormones, coagulation factors, and other proteins. The monoclonal antibodies segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in this market owing to the increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of cancer, neurological diseases, and infectious diseases.

“Rational protein design segment to grow at the highest CAGR in the protein engineering market, by technology, in 2019”

Based on technology, the protein engineering market is segmented into rational and irrational protein design. The rational protein design segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in this market during the forecast period majorly due to the growing use and continuous upgrades of bioinformatics platforms and software for protein analysis.

“North America is estimated to be the largest regional market for protein engineering products and services during the forecast period”

In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the global protein engineering market, majorly due to the presence of well-established CROs, rising R&D expenditure, and the availability of the latest techniques and instruments for drug discovery research in the region. Also, the increased adoption of biologic drugs such as monoclonal antibodies, erythropoietin, and interferons for the treatment of chronic diseases is the major factor driving the growth of the North American market.

