Protest for climate protection at the Garzweiler open-cast mine

Opponents of lignite are once again attacking the surface mine and the demolition of surrounding villages. Some occupy excavators, others gather for a demonstration in Lützerath.

Erkelenz (dpa) – Climate activists on Friday occupied a shovel and two stackers at the Garzweiler II open-cast lignite mine near Erkelenz.

According to the group “Counterattack – for the good life”, 21 participants got on the devices around 4 am. According to a spokesperson, they demand, among other things, an immediate elimination of coal and the preservation of all the villages threatened by surface mining.

According to the police, eight people who had climbed on the bucket shovel were taken down during the day and taken into custody to establish their contact details. The other activists were still on the dumpsters at a height of about 40 to 50 meters in the afternoon. The situation was peaceful, he said.

A spokesperson for energy company RWE condemned the occupation. Participants would put their lives in danger. “In addition, activists misjudge the transformation of RWE,” the spokesperson said. The company is systematically implementing the statutory phase-out of coal with the gradual closure of power stations and surface mines.

At the same time, opponents of lignite demonstrated on Friday with a symbolic sit-in against the demolition of the village of Lützerath. They sat in front of trees and houses with yellow crosses, chairs and tables. “RWE threatens to create facts in Lützerath, even before a new federal government is in place and has decided on future climate policy,” said Bastian Neuwirth, climate expert for Greenpeace, according to the announcement. The destruction of Lützerath must be stopped. “The planned extension of the lignite mine is not compatible with the Paris climate objectives.

The so-called land clearing season started on Friday. Until the end of March, the energy company RWE will be allowed to cut down trees and other trees on the surface mine. The RWE spokesperson declined to give any information on when the cleanup is expected to begin.