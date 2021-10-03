Protesters support Tunisian President

During the Arab uprisings of 2011, Tunisia made the transition to democracy. But now a power struggle is raging in this North African country.

Tunis (AP) – Thousands of people supported the controversial actions of their President Kais Saied against the government and parliament during a protest in the Tunisian capital Tunis.

They gathered on Sunday in the Habib Bourguiba center mile and began chanting in favor of their head of state. Among other things, they shouted “The people want the dissolution of Parliament”. It is reminiscent of the refrain “The people want the overthrow of the regime”, which was prevalent during the Arab uprisings ten years ago.

At the end of July, after a month’s struggle for power, Saied dismissed Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi and suspended the work of Parliament. Last month, he also announced that he would govern by decree and amend articles of the constitution that govern the responsibilities of the legislative and executive branches. In doing so, he paves the way for the expansion of his own powers.

New Prime Minister

Last Wednesday, the Head of State appointed geology professor Nejla Bouden, 59, the new Prime Minister of this North African country. She is the first woman in Tunisian history to lead the government.

Saied was responding to the growing pressure. A week ago, thousands of people demonstrated against the head of state in the center of the capital. The country’s largest union with hundreds of thousands of members also recently warned against expanding Saied’s powers. It is a danger for democracy.

Tunisia is the only country in the region that made the transition to democracy during the Arab uprisings in 2011. However, many Tunisians are very disappointed with the policy, especially due to the poor economic situation. In addition, corruption is very widespread in Tunisia. Many parliamentarians are also considered corruptible.