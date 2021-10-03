Protests in the United States for the right to abortion

The dispute over the right to abortion has preoccupied courts and society for decades. The focus here is on the states of Mississippi and Texas.

Washington (AP) – Thousands of people demonstrated for abortion rights in the U.S. capital Washington and other cities across the country on Saturday.

A group of many organizations said they called for protests in all US states. In Washington, the demonstrators went to the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court will soon be faced with yet another attempt to overturn current abortion rights in the United States.

An oral hearing on a corresponding Mississippi state legal dispute is scheduled for early December. The case seeks to overturn the landmark 1973 Supreme Court ruling making abortions legal across the country.

A Mississippi law, so far blocked by the courts, prohibits abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy. The state is now also demanding that the Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade from 1973 should generally be retired.

The abortion rights dispute has preoccupied courts and society in the United States for decades. This is not the first time that Roe v. Wade is about to switch – but now the possibility seems greater than ever. Because under former US President Donald Trump, the Supreme Court has become much more conservative.

More recently, a new law in the state of Texas has caused great outrage in the United States: it bans almost all abortions once the fetal heart rate has been determined. Many women do not even know at this stage that they are pregnant.

The Supreme Court had rejected an urgent petition against the law. It is true that he did not judge the matter himself. Many are concerned, however, that the ruling will give some idea of ​​how the court will rule in the Mississippi case.