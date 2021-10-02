Protests in the US in defense of the right to abortion

(Washington) Thousands of protesters took to the streets of America on Saturday during a remake of the Women’s March to defend the right to abortion, the target of an unprecedented conservative offensive in the United States.

Posted on Oct 2, 2021 at 12:36 pm

Charlotte PLANTIVE and Maria DANILOVA Agence France-Presse

“Women are human beings and we need to be treated as such. We should be able to choose what to do with our own bodies, ”says Laura Bushwitz, 66, a retired teacher who came to Washington to demonstrate.

“I’m sick of being told what I can and can’t do […] Do you hear that, the Supreme Court? She blurted out.

There have been few protests since a Texas law came into effect on September 1 banning virtually all abortions in this vast state and unleashing a full-blown guerrilla war and counterattack in Congress.

PHOTO EVELYN HOCKSTEIN, REUTERS

Protest in Austin, Texas

But two days before the resumption of hearings in the United States Supreme Court, which will lead the fight, nearly 200 organizations have finally called to hear abortion rights defenders across the country.

The flagship event takes place in Washington, where thousands of people gathered at lunchtime to march in the High Court, which was held nearly 50 years after Roe v. Wade, seems ready to shift into reverse.

The judiciary, radically overhauled by former President Donald Trump, has in fact refused to intervene urgently to block Texan law and could use a review of a restrictive law in Mississippi to change its jurisdiction.

Congregations are also held in the capitals of these two Conservative states, Austin and Jackson, and in more than 600 cities across the country. According to the organizers, more than 240,000 people are expected in the USA.

PHOTO EVELYN HOCKSTEIN, REUTERS

Amy Rigall and her grandson Jordan attended the organized march in Austin, Texas.

“We are fighting to ensure that abortion is not only legal, but also accessible, affordable and stigma-free,” they write in a statement, calling on Congress to enshrine the right to abortion in federal law to protect it from a possible reversal Supreme Court.

A corresponding bill was passed in the House of Representatives in the hands of the Democrats a week ago, but has no chance of success in the Senate, where the Republicans have a blocking minority.

“Patriarchal Desire”

In 2017, shortly after Donald Trump took office, the first “women’s march” was organized, which brought together millions of opponents of the Republican billionaire accused of sexism.

Subsequent editions were less successful, in part because of internal disagreements over allegations of anti-Semitism against one of their officials.

This side seems upside down: “This year we are united,” assures the organization, which unites a grand coalition consisting of small feminist associations, local or communal, as the giant of family planning Planned Parenthood.

“We’ll take to the streets for the first time in the Biden era because the move in the Oval Office didn’t put an end to the politicized, perverted and patriarchal desire to control our bodies,” she added, referring to the Democrat’s election Joe Biden to the White House in 2020, which didn’t change the momentum at the state level.

On the contrary, stimulated by the entry of three judges elected by Donald Trump to the Supreme Court, local Conservative elected officials have launched a veritable anti-abortion offensive.

Should the court of Roe v. Wade, it would be up to any state to prohibit or allow abortions. 36 million women in 26 states, or nearly half of American women of childbearing age, are likely to lose the right to abortion, according to a Planned Parenthood report released Friday.