Psychedelic Drugs Market Report 2021: Top Players Countries Type and Application Regional Forecast To 2028

The psychedelic drugs market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 13.3% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 7,567.52 million by 2028 from USD 2,823.67 million in 2020. The rising prevalence of mental depression and anxiety and availability of off-label drugs are the major drivers which has propelled the demand of the psychedelic drugs market in the forecast period.

By Region

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

The psychedelic drugs market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in aesthetic industry with psychedelic drugs sales, impact of advancement in the psychedelic drugs and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the psychedelic drugs market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2019.

Scope of the Global Psychedelic Drugs MarketThe psychedelic drugs market is segmented into five regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. The regions are further segmented into U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Switzerland, Netherlands, Hungary, Austria, Norway, Ireland, Belgium, Lithuania, Rest of Europe, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel and Egypt.

All country-based analysis of global psychedelic drugs market is further analyzed based on further segmentation. On the basis of source, the psychedelic drugs market is segmented into synthetic and natural. On the basis of type, the psychedelic drugs market is segmented into dissociatives, empathogens and others. On the basis of drugs, the psychedelic drugs market is segmented into gamma-hydroxybutyric acid, ketamine, psilocybin and others. On the basis of application, the psychedelic drugs market is segmented into narcolepsy, treatment resistant depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, opiate addiction and others. On the basis of route of administration, the psychedelic drugs market is segmented into oral, inhalation and injectable. On the basis of end user, the psychedelic drugs market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, homecare and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the psychedelic drugs market is segmented into hospitals pharmacy, retail pharmacy and online pharmacy.

