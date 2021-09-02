PUF Panel Market Key Players Analysis – with top players NCI Building Systems, Areco Group, Zhong Jie Group, Assan Panel A.S, etc.
PUF Panel Industry Analysis Report 2021-2026
Top Industry Players Overview: Key Players
Sintex Industries
Tata Steel
Areco Group
Multicolor® Steels (India) Pvt. Ltd.
NCI Building Systems
Romakowski GmbH & Co. KG
Zhong Jie Group
Manni Group
ArcelorMittal
Hoeschbausysteme GmbH
Assan Panel A.S.
Nucor Building Systems
Kingspan Group
Invespanel
DANA Group of Companies
AcmeCleantech Solutions Limited
EPACK Polymers (P) Ltd.
PUF panel is a polyurethane foam insulated sandwich, which can be used as an insulated roofing system and insulated wall, among others. They are manufactured by combining layers of insulated composite materials with binding agents. The insulation core in the panel provides effective and strong bonding for better structural stability, which helps in sustaining a higher load. PUF panels have the ability to protect the interior from fire hazards, sound, and other extreme weather conditions. In addition, the lightweight, durability, strong insulating properties, and structural integrity of PUF panels make them preferred solutions for a number of applications.
By Type
Coldwell Wall Panel
Strupan Roof Panel
Isoclad
By Foam Density
Up to 40 kg/m3
Above 40kg/m3
By Application
Industrial Building
Residential Buildings
Commercial Buildings
Cold Storage
Warehouse
PUF Panel Country Level Analysis:
Most of the countries are estimated to emerge as a fastest growing region and hold the largest market share in the global industrial PUF Panel market
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Key questions answered in the report include:
– What will the market size and the growth rate by the end of the forecast period?
– What are the key industry trends impacting the growth of the market?
– What are the key factors driving and restraining the PUF Panel market?
– What are the challenges to market growth?
– What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key players in the market?
– Who are the leading competitors functioning in the market for PUF Panel?
– What are the key outcomes of Porter’s five forces analysis of the PUF Panel market?
