Puigdemont: the court postpones the extradition judgment

Spain is looking for the Catalan separatist leader targeted by an arrest warrant for rebellion. Extradition proceedings in Sardinia have been suspended for the time being – it is now at the European Court of Justice.

Sassari (AP) – Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont will not be extradited from Italy to Spain for the time being. This was decided on Monday by an appeals court in Sassari.

In their ruling, the judges stressed that it is currently unclear whether the politician will benefit from immunity as a member of the European Union. This was last taken away from him by parliament – but he took action against it in the European Court of Justice (ECJ). The judgment on sardines has therefore been postponed pending a decision by the ECJ. Both the public prosecutor and the defense of Puigdemont had requested it. As before, the politician can continue to travel freely in Europe.

Puigdemont was arrested a week ago on his arrival on the Italian Mediterranean island because an arrest warrant had been issued against him in Spain. He is accused of rebellion by Madrid because of the illegal referendum on independence of October 1, 2017. Puigdemont describes the procedure as ridiculous and invokes his European immunity.

He was released on September 26 after a night of unconditional detention and left Sardinia. However, he returned to the hearing on Monday as announced. In front of the courthouse, he was greeted with songs from supporters and sympathizers of Sardinian independence. According to a report by the Ansa news agency, more than 100 Puigdemont supporters were in court.

Two other separatists wanted by Spanish justice, who, like Puigdemont, fled abroad in time in 2017, also went to Sardinia. The former Minister of Education of Catalonia, Clara Ponsatí, and the former Minister of Health Toni Comín wanted to strengthen the rear of Puigdemont, reported the Spanish newspaper “La Vanguardia”. Like Puigdemont, they are members of the European Parliament and their immunity has also been lifted by the Parliament.

The judge of the Supreme Court of Spain, Pablo Llarena, called on the Italian courts to hand over Ponsatí and Comin to Spain. The Sardinian court wants EU judges to clarify whether Madrid’s sanction order is even legal.