Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Treatment Market Projected to Show Strong Growth 2027 | GSK, Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer Inc, Actelion Inc

August 30, 2021
2

The pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) treatment market is anticipated to expand significantly over the forecast period, owing to an increase in the prevalence of PAH, a growing geriatric population, and increased government funding for the development of orphan medicines. PAH instances are estimated to be in the 100,000 to 200,000 range every year. However, the prevalence of PAH has increased in recent years due to a variety of reasons, including an increase in the incidence of HIV, a sedentary lifestyle, an increase in smoking and tobacco/alcohol intake, and other idiopathic diseases. Patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension are at a greater risk of contracting COVID-19.

Top Key Players Included in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Treatment Market Report: GSK, Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer Inc, Actelion Inc, United Therapeutic Corporation, SteadyMed Ltd, Gilead Sciences, Inc, Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc, and Bayer AG

To obtain a competitive advantage in the industry, market participants are spending on product launches and collaborations. For example, United Therapeutics commercialized a Remunity pump for Remodulin to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension in February 2021. This device is tiny, compact, and preloaded with medicine, and it outperforms conventional subcutaneous pump alternatives. This is expected to have a favorable impact on overall market growth throughout the forecast period. Because the global frequency of PAH is relatively low, ranging from 15 to 50 cases per million, it is classed as an uncommon disease. PAH instances are estimated to be in the 100,000 to 200,000 range every year. However, the prevalence of this illness has increased in recent years due to risk factors such as smoking, HIV, tobacco/alcohol intake, sedentary lifestyle, and other idiopathic disorders. As a result, the increasing incidence of PAH is projected to drive market expansion throughout the forecast period.

Because of the robust healthcare infrastructure in the United States, which enabled access to innovative medicines, North America dominated the market in 2020. Furthermore, the expansion of this regional market was guided by a high diagnosis rate, greater awareness, and supporting government efforts. A great diagnosis rate was achieved as a result of a well-planned reimbursement system and widespread awareness. Europe followed North America’s lead, with organizations such as the European Medicines Agency and the European Society of Cardiology pushing early and preventative PAH diagnosis. The rising frequency of risk factors and related illnesses, such as HIV, raises the likelihood of developing PAH.

