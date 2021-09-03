Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Report- Opportunities, Current Trends, Size, Market Challenges and Key Players

The in-depth analysis of the historical data provides the Purified Terephthalic Acid Market report offering vital information about the market status for the forecast period. Exhaustive research and analysis of the vital market segments such as, top market players across different geographical locations, their products and the end-users can help to understand the product trend, challenges, revenue, and growth factors. Global Purified Terephthalic Acid Market also provides meaningful insight regarding the market size, market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges etc. Further, the report delivers details regarding the restraints, channels, and distributors, sales dynamics, and profit margin etc for the Purified Terephthalic Acid Market.

Global Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) capacity is poised to see considerable growth over the next five years, potentially increasing from 101.96 mtpa in 2020 to 140.64 mtpa in 2025. Around 23 planned and announced Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) projects are expected to come online by 2025, predominantly in Asia followed by the North America over the upcoming years. Among countries, China expected to lead Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) capacity additions by 2025, followed by India and Turkey. Tongkun Group Co Ltd, Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) Co Ltd and Sasa Polyester Sanayi AS are the top three companies by planned and announced capacity additions globally over the upcoming years.

Scope of this Report-

– Global Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) capacity outlook by region

– Global Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) outlook by country

– Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) planned and announced projects details

– Capacity share of the major Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) producers globally

– Global Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) capital expenditure outlook by region

– Global Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) capital expenditure outlook by country

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Obtain the most up to date information available on all active, planned, and announced Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) plants globally

– Identify opportunities in the global Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook

– Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) capacity data

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1. What is This Report About?

1.2. Market Definition

2. Global Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Capacity and Capital Expenditure Review

2.1. Global Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Industry, An Overview

2.2. Global Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2015-2025

2.3. Global PTA Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2015-2020

2.4. Global PTA Industry, Top 10 Planned and Announced Projects

2.5. Global PTA Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2020

2.6. Global PTA Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2020

2.7. Global PTA Capacity Contribution by Region

2.8. Key Countries by Active Global Capacity Contribution to PTA Industry

2.9. Key Companies by PTA Capacity Contribution (% Share), 2020

2.10. Regional Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects

2.11. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Countries

2.12. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies

2.13. Regional Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects

2.14. Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects by Countries

3. Global Planned and Announced PTA Projects

4. Asia PTA Industry

4.1. Asia PTA Industry, An Overview

4.2. Asia PTA Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2015-2025

4.3. Asia PTA Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2015-2020

4.4. Asia PTA Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2020

4.5. Asia PTA Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Active, Planned and Announced Projects

4.6. Asia PTA Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Active, Planned and Announced Plants by Countries

4.7. PTA Industry in China

4.8. PTA Industry in India

4.9. PTA Industry in Taiwan

4.10. PTA Industry in South Korea

4.11. PTA Industry in Thailand

4.12. PTA Industry in Indonesia

4.13. PTA Industry in Japan

4.14. PTA Industry in Malaysia

4.15. PTA Industry in Pakistan

4.16. PTA Industry in Brunei

5. Middle East PTA Industry

5.1. Middle East PTA Industry, An Overview

5.2. Middle East PTA Industry, Capacity by key Countries, 2015-2025

5.3. Middle East PTA Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by key Countries, 2015-2020

5.4. Middle East PTA Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2020

5.5. Middle East PTA Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Active, Planned and Announced Projects

5.6. Middle East PTA Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Active, Planned and Announced Projects by Countries

5.7. PTA Industry in Iran

5.8. PTA Industry in Saudi Arabia

5.9. PTA Industry in Turkey

6. North America PTA Industry

6.1. North America PTA Industry, An Overview

6.2. North America PTA Industry, Capacity by Countries, 2015-2025

6.3. North America PTA Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Countries, 2015-2020

6.4. North America PTA Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2020

6.5. North America PTA Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Active, Planned and Announced Projects

6.6. North America PTA Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Active, Planned and Announced Projects by Countries

6.7. PTA Industry in the US

6.8. PTA Industry in Mexico

6.9. PTA Industry in Canada

7. Former Soviet Union PTA Industry

7.1. Former Soviet Union PTA Industry, An Overview

7.2. Former Soviet Union PTA Industry, Capacity by key Countries, 2015-2025

7.3. Former Soviet Union PTA Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by key Countries, 2015-2020

7.5. Former Soviet Union PTA Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Active, Planned and Announced Projects

7.6. Former Soviet Union PTA Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Active, Planned and Announced Projects by Countries

7.7. PTA Industry in Russia

7.8. PTA Industry in Kazakhstan

8. South America PTA Industry

8.1. South America PTA Industry, An Overview

8.2. South America PTA Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2015-2025

8.3. South America PTA Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2015-2020

8.4. South America PTA Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2020

8.5. PTA Industry in Brazil

9. Europe PTA Industry

9.1. Europe PTA Industry, An Overview

9.2. Europe PTA Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2015-2025

9.3. Europe PTA Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2015-2020

9.4. Europe PTA Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2020

9.5. PTA Industry in Belgium

9.6. PTA Industry in Portugal

9.7. PTA Industry in Netherlands

9.8. PTA Industry in Poland

9.9. PTA Industry in Spain

9.10. PTA Industry in Germany

10. Appendix

10.1. Definitions

10.2. Abbreviations

10.3. Status Definition

10.4. Methodology

