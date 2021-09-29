Putin and Erdogan praise Russian-Turkish cooperation

Russia and Turkey play an important role in their region. At a meeting of heads of state, there is mutual praise for the cooperation.

Sochi (AP) – Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan praised the cooperation between their countries during a meeting in Sochi, southern Russia.

At the start of the roughly three-hour conversation on Wednesday, Putin mentioned, among other things, the Turkish Stream gas pipeline, through which gas is pumped from Russia to Turkey.

For the Kremlin chief, this was the first date he has personally attended after isolating himself more than two weeks ago due to cases of corona in his surroundings. The 68-year-old man vaccinated with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine again stressed that he had not been infected himself.

Erdogan explained that Russia’s cooperation with Turkey is also extremely important in Syria: “Peace there also depends on relations between Turkey and Russia. Ankara is particularly concerned about the situation in the rebel stronghold of Idlib.

After more than ten years of civil war, the Idlib region is the last major rebel zone in Syria. As protectors of the Syrian government and rebel militias, Russia and Turkey agreed in March last year to a ceasefire for the long-contested area. Since then, the violence has decreased. Nevertheless, the attacks keep coming back. Again and again, civilians are being killed in the area.