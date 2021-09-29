Putin recommends the Russian vaccine Sputnik V to Erdogan

(Moscow) Russian President Vladimir Putin recommended his Turkish counterpart on Wednesday to use the Russian Sputnik-V vaccine for his next COVID-19 booster. Recep Tayyip Erdogan in turn informed him that he had used Pfizer.

Posted on Sep 29, 2021 at 1:28 pm

The two leaders met for negotiations in Sochi on the Black Sea in the residence of the Kremlin master.

Mr Poutine, who has just completed two weeks of isolation following a major epidemic outbreak in his community, said he was not infected after spending a full day with an infected counselor.

“I have high levels of antibodies. Thank God I’m lucky, ”said Putin, 68, during an exchange with Mr Erdogan in front of the villa, according to images released by the Russian presidency.

“The next time you need to be vaccinated again, do it in time with the Sputnik,” Vladimir Putin continued. The President of Turkey, 67, told him that he had already received a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

“So next time,” replied the Russian guide.

On the same day, Russia, the worst-hit country in Europe since the pandemic began, posted a second record in a row of daily coronavirus deaths with 857 deaths.

The country has been facing a wave of epidemics since June linked to the more contagious Delta variant.

Vaccination remains sluggish despite the drafting of four national vaccines, including Sputnik V. According to a census at the Gogov site, only 28.8% of the Russian population have been fully vaccinated so far.

In order to maintain a fragile economy, the authorities refuse to take health containment measures.