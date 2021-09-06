Putsch in Guinea: the military junta wants to consolidate power

Conakry (AP) – Leaders of a military coup in West Africa’s Guinea on Monday banned members of the government from leaving the country.

Cabinet members who were summoned the day after President Alpha Condé’s ouster must hand over their passports and official vehicles, coup leader Mamady Doumbouya said in the capital, Conakry.

Doumbouya, the commander of an elite military unit created by Condé, also lifted an air traffic stop imposed on Sunday and a curfew in mining areas. Guinea is one of the world’s largest suppliers of bauxite, an ore used to make aluminum. The country supplies all major world markets, with China being one of its biggest customers.

After the meeting, Doumbouya led a military convoy to Siruté central prison in the capital and organized the release of four opposition politicians, as reported by a local dpa journalist. “The others will be released later,” said the coup leader, referring to the thousands of opposition members who had been arrested under President Condé.

Opposition celebrations in the streets

Hundreds of opposition supporters celebrated Condé’s fall in the streets of the capital. People were dancing by the side of the road, holding their fists in the air in victory, and playing horn concerts to express their joy and hope for a new beginning.

The fate of the ousted president remained uncertain on Monday. According to military sources, Condé is under house arrest in a hotel in Conakry. The United Nations, the European Union, the United States and Russia have condemned the coup.

Condé came to power in 2010 in the first free and democratic elections since Guinea’s independence in 1958. Reforms in the economy and in the military are credited to him, and after politically turbulent decades, he has also ensured more stability. Critics see Conde as an increasingly authoritarian leader whose tenure has been marked by human rights violations. Last year he won a third term after a controversial constitutional amendment. The vote was preceded by months of political tension and violent and brutally suppressed protests, in which dozens of people were killed.

The coup overturned a decade of political stability and was undoubtedly inspired by the uprisings in neighboring Mali in May 2021 and August 2020, said Eric Humphery-Smith, Africa expert at security consultancy Verisk Maplecroft. For the global bauxite market, Humphery-Smith has predicted “a major supply disruption” for the next few days, if not weeks.

In Africa, there are frequent changes of government through military coups. In Mali, where the Bundeswehr is deployed as part of a UN peacekeeping mission, the army ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in August 2020. Nine months later, the coup plotters also forced the interim president to resign. In 2019, the autocrat Omar al-Bashir was removed from the army in Sudan. The same fate befell President Robert Mugabe in 2017 in Zimbabwe and President François Bozizé in 2013 in the Central African Republic.