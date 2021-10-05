Pyongyang continues its arms race

(Seoul) North Korea has continued its weapons development programs despite an economic situation worsened by the self-imposed blockade due to the coronavirus pandemic, a UN report said Tuesday.

Posted on Oct 5, 2021 at 7:09 am

Several rounds of sanctions have been imposed on Pyongyang in response to its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, which have made rapid progress under current leader Kim Jong-un.

The report came out after a series of rocket attacks in recent weeks rekindled international concern and went so far as to spark an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council.

The document, released Tuesday, Seoul time, covering a period from February 6 to August 3, ensures North Korea will continue to refine its weapons programs.

“Despite the country’s attention to its worsening economic problems, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea has maintained and expanded its nuclear and ballistic missile programs,” said the report from the body responsible for overseeing the sanctions imposed on this isolated country.

Pyongyang has not conducted ICBM fire or nuclear testing since 2017, but the report notes that tests have been conducted that “combine ballistic and guidance technologies” and that activities at key locations related to the program will continue.

In addition, experts are investigating the illegal transfer of luxury cars despite the border closings in early 2020 to guard against the coronavirus pandemic that has emerged in neighboring China and the suspension of imports of consumer goods, including consumer goods.

Kim Jong-un has been seen driving Lexus SUVs for the past few months, and the report says attempts are being made to sell over $ 1 million worth of luxury vehicles, including models of this type, likely from the UAE to Ningbo, China. for shipping north to shipping to Korea.

The nuclear talks have stalled since a second summit between Kim and then US President Donald Trump failed in Hanoi in February 2019.

Under Joe Biden’s presidency, the United States has repeatedly reaffirmed its readiness to meet with North Korean officials with a desire for denuclearization.

Kim Jong-un turned down offers of dialogue last week, accusing the Biden government of “continuing the hostile policies of previous governments”.