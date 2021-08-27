Radial Head Resection Implants Market- Growth Opportunities by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application; Trends Forecast to 2027

1. In February 2020, In2Bones Global, Inc. announces the U.S. launch of the Avenger Radial Head™ Prosthesis System for primary and revision joint replacement of the radial head. The new prosthesis restores elbow function and provides several advantages to surgeons and patients compared with current prosthetic systems

2. In October 2020, DePuy Synthes has launched its Radial Head Replacement System within the us , further expanding its offering in extremities

Increasing cases of radial head fractures especially within the aging population are contributing to the expansion of the radial head resection implants market. The weakening of bones may be a gradual process with the progression aged . So increasing aging population group is augmenting the expansion of the market. consistent with the National Center for Biotechnology Information, fractures of the radial head are common and account for one-third of all fractures of the elbow and approximately 1.5%-4% of all fractures in adults. the maximum amount as 85% of those fractures occur between the third and sixth decade aged . Thus, the rapidly aging population across China, Japan, and the U.S. is primarily fueling the expansion of the radial head resection implants market.

North America is anticipated to steer the worldwide radial head resection implants market and this is often attributed to the high presence of the aging population within the region which is increasing the prevalence of radial fractures. As per the stats published by Urban Institute, the amount of usa citizens ages 65 and older will quite double subsequent 40 years, reaching 80 million in 2040. the amount of adults ages 85 and older, the group most frequently needing help with basic care , will nearly quadruple between 2000 and 2040.

Radial head resection implants are utilized in the Radial head repositioning treatment for traumatic brain injury (TBI) patients that are approved by the FDA. Radial head repositioning are often performed during a sort of ways, including through surgery and thru non-surgical procedures. The non-surgical method uses a screw-threaded device to continue the affected area of the skull and therefore the brain so as to extend blood flow to the brain and stimulate it. This procedure are often wont to treat a good sort of conditions from stroke to traumatic brain injuries. Radial head implants are utilized in approximately 25% of all cases that use this method.

Key Players

Major players involved in the radial head resection implants market include Biomet, Inc., Wright Medical Technology, Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc, and Stryker.

