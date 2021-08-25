Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market 2021 Global Industry Demand, Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, and 2027 Forecasts Report| | Cerner, McKesson, Siemens Healthcare AG, IBM Watson Health, Allscripts

Latest published market study on Global Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Radiology Information Systems (RIS) space, as well as what our survey respondents all outsourcing decision-makers predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. This report provides detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, growth, share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations. Global radiology information systems (RIS) market is estimated to reach USD 1.71 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period of 2020-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness, rise in number of chronic diseases and adoption of cloud related technologies.

A radiology information system (RIS) is a networked software suite for managing medical imagery and associated data. An RIS is especially useful for managing radiological records and associated data in multiple locations, and is often used in conjunction with a picture archiving and communication system (PACS) to manage workflow and billing. An RIS can track a patient’s entire workflow within the radiology department; images and reports can be added to and retrieved from electronic medical records (EMRs) and viewed by authorized radiology staff.

According to the Cisco sponsored survey regarding the acceptance of cloud-based healthcare IT services shows that the 74% of patients are comfortable having their health records available in the cloud. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

The Global Radiology Information Systems (RIS) segmented by following:

By Type (Integrated, Standalone)

By Deployment Mode (Web Based, On-Premise, Cloud-Based)

By End User (Hospitals, Office Based Physicians, Emergency Healthcare Service Providers)

By Component (services, services, software)

The Key Players In The Global Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market Are

Cerner Corporation

McKesson Corporation

Siemens Healthcare AG

IBM Watson Health

Allscripts

General Electric Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

MedInformatix, Inc

Siemens

Epic Systems Corporation

Carestream Health

Fujifilm

Shimadzu Corporation

Hitachi Medical Corporation

……

The Global Radiology Information Systems (RIS) market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

Market Drivers

Rapidly increasing aging population and subsequent rise in the number of chronic diseases

Adoption of cloud technology related services

Market Restraints

Increasing concerns regarding the patient data safety & security

Definitively, this report will give you an unmistakable perspective on every single reality of the market without a need to allude to some other research report or an information source. Our report will give all of you the realities about the past, present, and eventual fate of the concerned Market.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Radiology Information Systems (RIS) market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Radiology Information Systems (RIS)

Chapter 4: Presenting the Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Radiology Information Systems (RIS) market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

