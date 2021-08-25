Radiology Services Market 2021 Growth, Segments, by Size, Share, Key News and Top Companies Overview to 2028

Data Bridge Market Research has recently added a research report titled Radiology Services Market which provides a detailed picture of different industry facts of the Radiology Services market. This professional and broad market report underlines the primary and secondary drivers, market size, trends, share, possible sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Global Radiology Services market research report lends a hand for intelligent decision making and better manages marketing of goods and services which leads to growth in the business. Radiology Services market report also contains all the major topics of the market research analysis that includes market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis, major developments in the market, and excellent research methodology. Besides, businesses can utilize the information included in the market report to decide on their production and marketing strategies. It also provides a SWOT study to determine the companies’ pushing and restraining forces. This report is designed to include both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry in each region and country participating in the study. Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are also evaluated in this market during the forecast period 2027.

Global Radiology Services Market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 12.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2026.

Radiology is the medical specialty for the diagnoses and treatment of injury by using imaging technique like computed tomography (CT), X-rays, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), fusion imaging and ultrasound, These imaging techniques involve the use of radiation, therefore, adequate training and understanding of radiation safety and protection is important. Various companies are engaged in radiology services such KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V, Siemens Healthineers and GE healthcare among others. The continuous development of the radiology market in developing and developed countries and growing research and development expenditure to develop innovative radiology equipment’s are all enhancing the utilization of the radiology services. The advanced radiology services and their preferences by the radiology industries, leading the major manufactures to expand their business for the development of services. For instance In March 2019, KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V has acquired Carestream Health Inc.’s (U.S.) Healthcare Information Systems business.

Siemens

4ways Limited

MEDNAX, Inc

Everlight Radiology

RadNet, Inc

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Sonic Healthcare

Medica Reporting Ltd

ONRAD, Inc

UNILABS

Radiology Reports online

Teleradiology Solutions

InHealth Group

……

In March 2019, KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V has acquired Direct Radiology (U.S.). The major advantage of this acquisition is company has entered in radiology services as Direct Radiology is tele radiology platform. With this acquisition company has 60 full time radiology’s.

In March 2019, Siemens Healthineers received FDA Approval for Mobilett Elara Max mobile X-ray system. It offers complete information technology (IT) security and secures the system. Major advantage of this approval is to provide cyber security threats and efficiency as its data can be excess from anywhere.

In February 2019, RadNet. Acquired Kern Radiology Medical Group, Inc. (U.S.) Imaging operations. The main focus of this is to expand their business in radiology as radiology medical group owes five imaging centers in bakersfield, California.

By Type (Product, Services)

By Procedure (Conventional, Digital)

By Patient Age(Adults, Pediatric)

By Radiation Type(Diagnostics, Interventional Radiology)

By Application (Cardiovascular, Oncology, Gynecology, Neurology, Urology, Dental, Pelvic and Abdominal, Musculoskeletal, Others)

By End Users (Hospitals, Ambulatory Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Clinics)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into product and services

In 2019, KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.(Netherlands) launched cloud-based radiology, teleradiology services. The major focus of this launch is to expand radiology solutions and to reduce shortage of radiologists as it is allow radiologists to do CT, MR, and X-ray without demanding them to be in the same location as the patient.

On the basis of procedure, the market is segmented digital and conventional

In March 2019, Siemens Healthineers launched RTIS icono biplane angiography system at the 2019 European Congress of Radiology Austria. The major focus of this launch is to improve improve 2D and 3D imaging and radiation as it can be switch into 2D and volumetric modes.

On the basis of patient age, the market is segmented into pediatric and adults

On the basis of radiation type, the market is segmented into diagnostics and interventional radiology

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into dental, musculoskeletal, pelvic and abdominal, gynecology, cardiology, urology, neurology, oncology and others

In July 2017, Unilabs acquired Base Holding SGPS (Portugal). This acquisition is aiming towards market penetration in Portugal. As Base Holding is leading diagnostics in Portugal in clinical analysis, radiology and cardiology by owning 14 laboratories, 44 Radiology units and 7 Cardiology units.

On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory centers, diagnostic centers, clinics.

In January 2017, MEDNAX, Inc. acquired Radiology Alliance PC, (US). The major focus of this acquisition is to expand business in radiology as Radiology Alliance PC is one of largest radiology group in Tennessee. The partnership will allow radiology alliance to maintain the strong relationship with their hospital partners. It will also provide the IT platform and remote technology for their expansion.

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Radiology Services market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Radiology Services Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Radiology Services

Chapter 4: Presenting the Radiology Services Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2010-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Radiology Services market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2027).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Radiology Services Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

