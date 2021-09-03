Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027 | CIVCO Radiotherapy, Qfix, Orfit Industries etc.

During radiation therapy, treatment is applied to a specific area of the patient`s body over a prescribed period of time. Patient movement during treatment application may reduce the efficacy of the treatment.Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices is device to restrict such movement during treatment. The main products types of Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices are: fixation system, cushion, thermoplastic mask and other products. Among them, the fixed system accounts for the largest proportion, with the market share of more than 52% in 2019. Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices are mainly used in hospitals, radiation centers and other institutions. Among them, hospitals account for the main part, accounting for about 54% of the total market in 2019.

The prime objective of this Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography.

By Market Verdors: CIVCO Radiotherapy, Qfix, Orfit Industries, Elekta, Klarity, Mizuho OSI, CDR Systems, Alcare, Candor Denmark, Landauer (IZI Medical Products), Bionix Radiation Therapy

The global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices market was valued at 147.56 Million USD in 2020 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.7% from 2020 to 2027.



By Types:

Immobilization Systems

Cushions

Thermoplastic Masks

By Applications:

Hospitals

Radiation Center

By Region:

 North America (U.S., Canada)

 Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia)

 Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

 Middle East & Africa

Key Indicators Analyzed:

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Research covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further overview provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Trends: Industry key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

