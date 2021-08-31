Railroad strike: Bartsch calls for Merkel’s intervention

For the third time in a few weeks, the GDL train drivers’ union is calling a strike in the railways. The left find this unreasonable – and hold the owner responsible.

Berlin (dpa) – The leader of the left-wing parliamentary group Dietmar Bartsch has called on Chancellor Angela Merkel to intervene following the announcement of the five-day strike in passenger traffic at Deutsche Bahn.

Bartsch told the German news agency: “A third strike would be totally unreasonable. The ball is now with the federal government. The Chancellor must prevent the strike and order the railway company to respond to the demands. “

Deutsche Bahn is a federal company. Bartsch said citizens have the right to a functioning state. “For pandemic reasons only, this theater must be finished. GDL claims are justified and affordable. “

The German Locomotive Drivers’ Union (GDL) announced a third strike on Monday in a few weeks. It is expected to begin in passenger traffic Thursday at 2 a.m. and last for five days. In freight transportation, members are expected to stop working Wednesday evening.

Web pro for new negotiations

Passenger association Pro Bahn has called on those involved in the collective bargaining dispute to return to the negotiating table. “A lot of passengers are at the end of their rope,” said Federal Vice-President Lukas Iffländer. “Especially now, when many want to get back to the railroad after a long hiatus linked to the pandemic, the argument only creates misunderstanding among many.”

The association refers to the negotiations recently concluded with the private railway companies Go Ahead, Netinera and Transdev. “This means that GDL has entered into collective agreements with all of Deutsche Bahn’s main competitors that meet DB’s current requirements,” said Iffländer. Arbitration could also help in the current dispute. The union rejects them.

The association criticizes the fact that many passengers were not able to simply move on to other travel days due to the long strike duration ahead of five days. Monday’s early announcement makes it easier to plan the trip. “This is the second time in a row that the GDL has responded to our requests to announce strikes at least 48 hours in advance,” said Iffländer.