Ransomware | Two cyber hackers arrested in Ukraine

(Paris) Two men suspected of ransomware attacks were arrested last week in Ukraine during a coordinated operation between, among others, the French gendarmerie, the American FBI and the European police agency Europol – as we learned from confirmatory sources on Tuesday.

Posted on Oct 5, 2021 at 4:11 pm

“The organized criminal group is suspected of having carried out a series of targeted attacks on large companies in Europe and North America with malware from April 2020,” said a statement by Europol.

Sensitive data has been stolen from companies and files have been encrypted, the statement said. To get them back, companies had to pay “a multi-million dollar ransom” or watch them broadcast on the dark web, he added.

According to a source close to the investigation, the network primarily targeted French companies and demanded ransom between five and 70 million euros.

The arrest resulted from the cooperation between the Ukrainian police, six gendarmes from the Center for Combating Digital Crime (C3N), four investigators from the American FBI, two specialists from the European Cybercrime Center of Europol and an officer from Interpol, the police officer of the International Cooperation Organization of two suspects on September 28 in Ukraine.

During the seven searches, “$ 375,000 in cash and two luxury vehicles worth 217,000 euros were seized,” said Europol’s press release. In addition, assets of € 1.3 million were frozen.

After ransomware attacks in France, an investigation into “fraudulent access and maintenance in an automated data processing system, obstruction of the operation of (this) system, fraudulent entry and modification of data in a system, organized extortion and association of criminals” was initiated September 2020, said the Paris Public Prosecutor’s Office at the request of AFP.

The prosecution announced that the investigation had been entrusted to the C3N gendarmes.

Digital crime experts are still using computer files to identify other protagonists on the network, the close source said.

Nothing was known about the outcome of the arrest of the two suspects.