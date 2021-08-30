Rapid Growth of Refurbished Medical Equipment Market | Key Companies – J&J, GE, Philips, Siemens | Forecasts till 2028

Global Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Synopsis:

The Global Refurbished Medical Equipment Market will exhibit a CAGR of around 11.81% for the forecast period of 2021-2028.

The market report is a complete overview of the market, covering various aspects like product definition, segmentation based on various parameters, and the prevailing vendor landscape. Insightful predictions for the coming few years have also been taken into consideration in this business research study.

As per market report analysis, Refurbished Medical Equipment are the medical devices that are free from any kind of defects as these are restored to their original working condition. Refurbishment is a process of checking the effectiveness, quality and safety of the medical devices before re-using the equipment.

The significant key factors driving the growth of the Global Refurbished Medical Equipment Market are increase in demand for capital intensive diagnostic equipment coupled with growing focus of the manufacturers on the technology involved in medical equipment, growth in the public and private investments to strengthen the healthcare industry especially in the developing countries, rapid growth in the prevalence of chronic diseases, Growing demand for low cost medical devices and ever-rising geriatric population.

On the basis of Regional analysis, North America dominates the Refurbished Medical Equipment Market owing to the prevalence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and prevalence of favourable policies. APAC on the other hand is projected to score highest growth rate for the forecast period owing to rising expenditure to develop healthcare infrastructure and growing awareness in the emerging economies.

The market is growing at a very fast pace and with the rise in technological innovation, competition and M&A activities in the business many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. Healthcare industry is anticipated to witness higher growth during the forecast period due to growing demand at the end user level.

Global Key Players:

1 Johnson & Johnson Services

2 GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

3 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

4 CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION

5 Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

6 Block Imaging

7 SOMA TECH INTL

8 Hilditch Group Ltd

9 Integrity Medical Systems, Inc

10 Radiology Oncology Systems

11 Master Medical Equipment

12 US Med-Equip, Inc

13 fair-medical Inc

14 Future Health Concepts

15 US Medical Systems

16 PACIFIC HEALTHCARE IMAGING

17 Venture Medical ReQuip

18 Desert Tech Medical Systems

19 HiTech International Group, Inc

20 JAPAN CENTRAL MEDICAL INC and More……………

Global Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Segmentation:

Product Segmentation:

1 Medical Imaging Equipment (X-Ray Machines Ultrasound Systems, MRI Machines, CT Scanners, Nuclear Imaging Systems And Other)

2 Operating Room And Surgical Equipment (Anaesthesia Machines, Operating Room Tables And Lights, Surgical Displays, Electrosurgical Units And Other)

3 Patient Monitors ( Multi-Parameter Monitors, Electrocardiography Devices, Pulse Oximeters, Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Devices, Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitors, Foetal Monitors And Other)

4 Cardiology Equipment (Heart-Lung Machines, Defibrillators And Other)

5 Urology Equipment (Dialysis Machines And Lithotripsy Devices)

6 Neurology Equipment (EEG Machines And EMG Machines)

7 Intensive Care Equipment (Ventilators And Infant Incubators And Warmers)

8 Endoscopy Equipment

9 Others.

Application Segmentation:

1 Diagnostic (Cardiology, Urology, Neurology, Orthopaedics, Physiology, Emergency Medicine, Oncology, Obstetrics/Gynaecology (OB/GYN) And Other)

2 Therapeutic

End-User Segmentation:

1 Hospitals

2 Clinics

3 Diagnostic Centres

4 Others

Report contents include

1 Analysis of the Refurbished Medical Equipment Market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

2 Historical data and forecast

3 Regional analysis including growth estimates

4 Analyses the end user markets including growth estimates

5 Profiles on Refurbished Medical Equipment including products, sales/revenues, and market position

6 Refurbished Medical Equipment Market structure, market drivers and restraints

