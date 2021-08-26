Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market New Business Experts Ideas by Key Players

According to a newly published report, the global Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits market is valued at USD 213.93 million in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 4.77% from 2020 to 2027.

The rapid medical diagnostic kits market is expected to gain momentum in the coming years due to growing need and awareness for rapid medical evaluation of chronic diseases, growing demand for point-of-care (POC) diagnostics, and high influx of portable rapid tests. Devices of the market, the increase in epidemic cases, the expansion of the elderly population base.

Companies are keen to adopt strategic measures to meet requirements related to managing the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. Key Players in the Global Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market include Abbott Laboratories, Accutech, Acon Laboratories, Abbott, Alfa Scientific Designs, Arkray USA, Beckman Coulter, Becton Dickinson And Company, Biomerica, Biomrieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories, BTNX, Diagnostics . Automation / Cortez Diagnostics, EKF Diagnostics Holdings, Enzo Life Sciences, Firstvue Corporation, Hologic, IDEXX Laboratories, Immunostics, Inbios International, Jant Pharmacal Corporation, Labsystems Diagnostics OY, Lifescan

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, WHO, and CDC are actively involved in data mapping on the incidence and prevalence of infectious diseases to systematically control the disease. Collaborative efforts by government agencies and local authorities to achieve overall control over the treatment and management of infectious diseases are expected to complement the adoption of rapid testing.

The vast pool of local industry participants and the fierce competition among participants influence consumers’ buying behavior. As the prevalence of chronic diseases increases, the need for rapid disease diagnosis is increasing, which is further positively impacting the purchasing behavioral process of rapid medical supplies for diagnostic applications.

The increasing prevalence of multidrug-resistant bacterial infections is set to fuel the need for rapid medical evaluation. Moreover, the outbreak of COVID-19 has created a significant opportunity for manufacturers to develop rapid diagnostic test supplies to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection. Population growth, genetic variation in hosts and pathogens, and changes in the environment are some of the aspects contributing to the growing demand for rapid medical supplies, thus facilitating industrial expansion.

Over the Counter (OTC) kits dominated the market with a 54.3% share in 2020. This is due to the fact that these tests are easy to use and cost-effective alternatives to expensive laboratory tests in “close to the patient” environment. The side flow technology segment accounted for the largest share of revenue. The low development cost and ease of manufacturing of lateral flow analysis have extended these tests to several rapid test applications.

The infectious disease testing sector accounted for the largest share of revenue. As the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has become a cornerstone of the management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for rapid diagnostic solutions has become urgent. Hospitals and clinics have the largest share as primary care settings for the diagnosis and treatment of all diseases. Additionally, the increase in hospitalizations due to the outbreak of COVID-19 is expected to support the segment growth.

North America held the number one market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain the lead. The United States has emerged as a major revenue generator. Numerous diagnostic companies are involved in the development of new COVID-19 rapid diagnostic tests and are working to gain FDA approval to launch these tests in the United States.

