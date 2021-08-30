Rare meeting in Ramallah between the Israeli minister and the Palestinian president

(Ramallah) Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz traveled to the occupied West Bank to speak with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, a rare meeting that is not intended to restart the peace process that has been stalled for more than seven years.

Posted on Aug 30, 2021 at 10:10 am

“There is no ongoing peace process with the Palestinians and there will not be,” a source close to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Monday after the two men met on Sunday evening, the first at that level in years was officially announced.

Talks in Ramallah, the headquarters of Mr Abbas’ headquarters in the West Bank, are devoted to “routine security issues” and the economy, she added.

Relations between Israel and the Palestinian Authority have deteriorated in recent years. Peace negotiations to settle a conflict that dates back more than seven decades have been suspended since 2014, and Israeli colonization in the Palestinian territories, which is illegal under international law, accelerated under former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (2009-2021).

In the West Bank, a Palestinian territory occupied by Israel since 1967, Benny Gantz told the Palestinian President that his country was trying “to take measures to strengthen the Palestinian Authority’s economy,” the Israel Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The two officials “also discussed ways to improve security and the economic situation in the West Bank and Gaza Strip,” a Palestinian area that has been under Israeli blockade for more than 15 years, and agreed “to continue the dialogue,” according to the source.

“Security, Prosperity”

The meeting took place in the presence of Ghassan Alyan, the head of Cogat, the Israeli body responsible for civil operations in the Palestinian territories, Majid Faraj, the head of the Palestinian intelligence service, and Hussein al-Sheikh, the Palestinian minister for civil affairs , instead of.

The latter stated on Twitter that MM. Abbas and Gantz had “discussed all aspects of Palestinian-Israeli relations” without further details.

Contacted by AFP, the Palestinian Authority was not immediately available for comment.

The Palestinian Authority, padlocked by President Mahmoud Abbas (86) and whose term of office was due to end in 2009, has limited powers over around 40% of the West Bank. Israel, which controls access to this Palestinian territory, manages the rest and the settlements there.

The Ramallah meeting took place hours after Mr. Bennett returned from the United States, where he met with President Joe Biden, an ally with whom he disagrees on several important points.

While reaffirming the United States’ “unwavering” commitment to the security of Israel, Biden said he would discuss with Mr. Bennett “ways to promote peace, security and justice, prosperity for Israelis and Palestinians.”

VS Hamas authority

The US administration supports a two-state solution, Israel and Palestinian, and has again given financial aid to the Palestinians.

Naftali Bennett is a radical nationalist, former leader of a settler organization and opponent of the creation of a Palestinian state. His office has made it clear that it has no intention of starting new talks with the Palestinians.

But senior Israeli officials have signaled their intention to empower the Palestinian Authority in the face of Islamists in the ruling Hamas movement in Gaza.

Abbas’ secular Fatah and Hamas have been at odds since 2007 when the Islamists took control of Gaza after a near-civil war.

Hamas on Monday condemned the meeting between MM. Gantz and Abbas believe that it “worsens the Palestinian divide”.

Arch enemies Israel and Hamas waged an 11-day war in May. Since the ceasefire reached through several mediations, there have been exchanges of fire and sporadic acts of violence. Israel raided Gaza on Sunday after throwing fire balloons into its territory from the enclave.

In addition, dozens of Palestinians have been injured in clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli soldiers stationed at the Gaza-Israel barrier in recent days. Two Palestinians died from their wounds and an Israeli sniper wounded by gunfire from Gaza also died.