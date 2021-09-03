Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecasts to 2027- Wacker, Akzo Nobel, DCC, SANWEI, BASF, Shandong Xindadi

The Global Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) Market Report Forecast 2021-2027, is a valuable source of the research, covers all the records and data for business strategists. It provides the Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic data and competitive analysis. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) industry and provides data for building strategies to increase the market growth and effectiveness.

The Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR around 1.0% during the forecast period 2021 to 2027.

Market key Players: – Wacker, Akzo Nobel, DCC, SANWEI, BASF, Shandong Xindadi, Xinjiang Huitong, Dow, VINAVIL, Hexion, Ashland, Wanwei, Acquos, Organik, Fenghua, Shaanxi Xutai, Puyang Yintai, Gemez Chemical, Guangzhou Yuanye, Zhaojia, Sailun Building, Henan Tiansheng Chem, Xinjiang Su Nok, Mizuda Bioscience, Shandong Micron and others.

Segment by Type:

VAE Type

VAE-Veo Va Type

Others

Segment by Applications:

Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS)

Construction and Tile Adhesives

Putty Powder

Dry-mix Mortars

Self-leveling Flooring Compounds

Caulks

Other Applications

Market Analysis

Latex Powder or Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) is a free-flowing organic polymer powder, produced through the spray drying of a wide range of monomers such as vinyl acetate, vinyl acetate, ethylene, acrylate, and styrene butadiene.

Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) are used mainly in diverse construction chemical applications such as external thermal insulation composite systems, construction and tile adhesives, screed, self-leveling flooring compounds, plasters, repair mortars, grouts, and cementitious sealing slurries. Demand for re-dispersible polymer is continuously increasing due to its benefits in the construction industry such as better water retention and workability, strong strength development of the mortar, higher flexural strength and flexibility, and strong impact and abrasion resistance.

Global Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) key players include Wacker, Akzo Nobel, DCC, SANWEI, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share over 40%.

China is the largest market, with a share over 45%, followed by Europe, and USA, both have a share about 35 percent.

In terms of product, VAE Type is the largest segment, with a share over 80%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS), followed by Construction and Tile Adhesives, Self-leveling Flooring Compounds, Dry-mix Mortars, etc.

Regional Analysis:

The global Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) market is analyzed in the course of key geographies especially North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India Each of these regions is analyzed at the concept of market findings in the course of essential countries in the ones regions for a macro-level.

Influence of the Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) market report:

– Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) market Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk.

– Recent innovations and major events of Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) market.

– Detailed study of business strategies and growth of leading players and the Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) market.

– In-depth understanding of Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) market-including all drivers, constraints and

major micro markets.

Key highlights of the Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) Market are:

• Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) market overview.

• A whole records assessment of Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) market, which includes an assessment of the parental market.

• Emerging dispositions thru segments and nearby markets.

• Significant changes in market dynamics.

• Market shares and procedures of key game enthusiasts in Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) Market

• Current and predictable period of Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) market from the mindset of every rate and volume.

• Reporting and estimation of new corporation developments.

