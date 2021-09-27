Reagan bombers’ release promised

Reagan’s assassin, John Hinckley, carried out an attack on the then US President in 1981. Now the latest editions against him should also be dropped – after more than 40 years.

Washington (AP) – More than 40 years after his shooting at then-US President Ronald Reagan, all legal requirements for assassin John Hinckley may soon be dropped.

The Justice Department agreed last week to end Hinckley’s judicial and medical surveillance, the Washington Post reported among others.

The responsible judge then said he wanted to exempt Hinckley from the remaining conditions if he followed the existing rules by the summer of 2022 and nothing changed in his sanity.

Assassin possessed by Jodie Foster

Reagan, his spokesperson and two security guards were injured, some seriously, in the attack on March 30, 1981. Hinckley then said he was trying to impress the obsessed actress Jodie Foster. In 1982, a jury acquitted him of all charges because he was not mentally responsible at the time of the crime.

Hickley, now 66, was released from a mental hospital in 2016 and first moved in with his mother. This one died in the meantime. At the time, a court ruled that he no longer posed a threat to himself or to others. According to reports, Hinckley must meet certain conditions – he is not allowed to own weapons, must stay away from certain people, have a GPS-enabled cell phone with him, and attend certain court appointments and to treatments. These requirements could eventually be completely eliminated in the coming year.