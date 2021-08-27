Recombinant Protein Market to Witness Upward Trend with R&D of Novel Covid-19 Vaccines

Recombinant proteins are protein encoded by a nucleic acid molecule that has been cloning in an expression vector which supports transcription of the genetic material and expression of messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). The nucleic acid utilized is PCR-derived i.e. from the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) method used in biology laboratories to generate numerous copies of any gene or protein. Expression of a newly synthesized genetic material by recombinant DNA technique can result in formation of a novel protein that is different from the genetic source protein.

Major Company Profiles Covered in This Report: Crown Bioscience, Inc., ProSpec Tany TechnoGene, Ltd., BPS Bioscience, Inc., Sigma Aldrich Company Ltd., Novoprotein Scientific, PeproTech, Inc., Feldan Bio, Inc., BioVision, Inc., HumanZyme, Inc., and GenScript Biotech Corporation.

Key Market Drivers:

R&D in recombinant protein vaccines is expected to propel growth of the global recombinant protein market over the forecast period. For instance, in February 2021, Sanofi and GSK initiated a new Phase 2 study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of their adjuvanted recombinant protein COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Key Market Restraints:

Lower than expected immune responses of recombinant protein vaccines against COVID-19 is expected to limit growth of the global recombinant protein market. For instance, according to a phase 1-2 clinical trial published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases in April 2021, the recombinant protein vaccine CoV2 preS dTM failed to elicit a robust neutralizing response to the virus in older adults although it was well-tolerated overall in human adults and produced antibodies against wild-type SARS-CoV-2 strains.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

A recombinant protein vaccine can stimulate longer-lasting immune system responses and play a major role in halting the spread of Covid-19. In Republic of Korea, from 3 January 2020 to 6:00pm CEST, 19 August 2021, there have been 230,808 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 2,191 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 15 August 2021, a total of 27,527,266 vaccine doses have been administered. In May 2021, Novavax Inc. signed a non-binding MoU with the Ministry of Health and Welfare of Korea and SK bioscience, Co. Limited, a vaccine manufacturer and a subsidiary of SK Group, for R&D in vaccines, including NVX-CoV2373, Novavax’ recombinant protein Covid-19 vaccine candidate.

Key Takeaways

The recombinant protein market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 2% over the forecast period, owing to R&D in recombinant protein vaccines. For instance, in September 2020, AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. filed a provisional patent for a recombinant virus binding protein for SARS-CoV-2.

Among regions, North America is expected to witness significant growth in the recombinant protein market due to R&D in recombinant protein vaccines. For instance, in July 2020, PDS Biotechnology Corporation announced that its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, Versamune-CoV-2 (PDS0203) when paired with the Versamune platform with a recombinant protein encompasses sections that are recognized by CD8 and CD4 T-cells and SARS-CoV-2 sections that induce an antibody response.

