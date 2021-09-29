Record increase in murders in 2020

In the United States, the number of murders rose 30% in 2020, the largest increase since national data began to be collected in 1960, according to data the FBI collected for its annual crime report.

This is the percentage of gun murders committed with a gun in 2020, the highest percentage ever reported. A decade earlier, that percentage was 67%.

Changes in the number of homicides in the US compared to last year

Media coverage with variable geometry

The media coverage of homicides seems to be higher when the victim is white. For example, the recent murder of Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old woman found lifeless in Wyoming this month, made national and international headlines for days. Only 18 percent of indigenous female murder victims in the state receive media coverage, compared with 51 percent of white female and male victims, according to a recent study by Wyoming State “Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples”.

There was a surge in arms sales at the start of the pandemic, another surge after the assassination of George Floyd in Minnesota, and again when President Biden was elected. Aside from people being stressed financially and personally about the school closings, there were more guns around.

Gyl Switzer, executive director of Texas Gun Sense, an organization dedicated to preventing gun violence

Louisiana in the front row

The observed increase has affected large cities as well as medium-sized towns and rural areas, Jeff Asher, New Orleans crime analyst and co-founder of AH Datalytics, told The Press. “Since the rise has been everywhere, it’s difficult to say what happened,” he says. For the 32nd year in a row, the state of Louisiana had the highest homicide rate in 2020. He has a homicide rate of 14.4 per 100,000 people, more than double the national average of 6.6 per 100,000 people. The state is one of the poorest and least restrictive on gun control and also has the highest incarceration rate in the United States. “We have more guns, more poverty, less police killings, and last year has just been a terrible year,” says Asher.

100 murders in Oakland

One of the places hardest hit by the rise in violence is Oakland, near San Francisco. The city recorded its 100th murder on its territory on September 20. As of the same date last year, the city had recorded 66 murders, while in 2019 it had witnessed 52 murders at the same time. One of the youngest victims, Zoey Hughes, was only 16 years old when she was killed during the gunmen opening fire on a bus she was on last May. “Unless this is a call to all members of the community to make it clear to them that this is a crisis, I don’t know what it is,” said LeRonne Armstrong, chief of police in Oakland, at a press conference during the event Month began with 100 seconds of silence to commemorate the lives lost since the beginning of the year.

Is it COVID-19? Demonstrations against police violence? In economic need? Was it a unique year? The answer is complex. We know gun violence happens most of the time between people who know each other, who have a connection … The pandemic has reduced crimes like theft, but murders take a different direction. Unfortunately there is no simple explanation.

Jeff Asher, New Orleans crime analyst and co-founder of AH Datalytics

7% increase in Canada

In Canada, too, the murder rate rose in 2020: It was 1.95 homicides per 100,000 population, compared with 1.83 per 100,000 population a year earlier. The number of indigenous murder victims also rose: 201 indigenous people were killed in 2020, 22 more than in 2019. A total of 743 homicides occurred in Canada in 2020, 56 more than in the previous year. The deadliest mass murder in Canadian history occurred in April 2020, when 22 people were killed and 3 injured in Nova Scotia. In Montreal, the murder rate per 100,000 population in 2020 was 0.97, well below that of Thunder Bay (6.35), Regina (4.54) or Toronto (1.62).