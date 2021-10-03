Record number of Chinese military planes provokes Taiwan

Beijing / Taipei (dpa) – With further military provocations against Taiwan, China has strengthened its claim to rule over the free island republic.

Around the Chinese National Day, the Chinese military sent a record number of planes to Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) for two consecutive days as a show of force. After 38 devices on Friday, the Taiwan Defense Ministry reported 39 devices on Saturday, more than ever. On Sunday it was still 16. The US government criticized the military actions.

In response, Taiwan activated its missile defense and sent planes into the air to observe Chinese J-16 and Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets, as well as transport and early warning aircraft. Chinese pilots were also warned by radio. Premier Su Tseng-chang condemned Beijing’s actions as illegal and said China was undermining peace in the region. Foreign Minister Joseph Wu called the actions “threatening”.

The United States has been following developments “very closely,” said Assistant Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks. Asked about a possible Chinese invasion of Taiwan, Hicks said the United States has a significant armed force in the region “to contain such potential,” Taiwanese news agency CNA said. The United States has good relations with Taiwan. Hicks also pointed out that the United States has been engaged in Taiwan’s defense capability since the 1970s. The United States primarily supplies weapons.

Air defense identification zone violations had already reached their highest level since the Taiwan “missile crisis” in 1996, but escalated again after the inauguration of US President Joe Biden in January. Beijing thus reverses the spiral of escalation and increases the pressure on the United States, which has improved its relations with Taiwan. The Taipei government, which under President Tai Ing-wen is clearly distancing itself from Beijing, must also be intimidated.

While democratic Taiwan has long considered itself independent, Beijing speaks of separatism. The Communist leadership of China regards the now democratic Taiwan, which separated from the mainland in 1949, as an “inseparable” part of the People’s Republic, although it never was part of it. It threatens a violent conquest to achieve “reunification”.

It also tries to isolate Taiwan internationally. The People’s Republic rejects any form of formal relations between other countries and the island republic. Only 15 countries in the world recognize Taiwan and must renounce diplomatic relations with China. Germany also does not officially recognize Taiwan out of consideration for Beijing, but maintains a representative office in Taipei.

The dispute over Taiwan’s status stems from the civil war in China when Chinese national Kuomintang troops fled to Taiwan after their defeat to the Communists. The Communist People’s Republic was founded in Beijing in 1949, while Taiwan became the “Republic of China”.

According to Taiwanese experts, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army apparently wants to demonstrate coordinated combat capabilities with military flights near the island, which has 23 million people. The thefts took place day and night. The planes also came from different squadrons, as the CNA news agency reported.