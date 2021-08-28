Recovered and vaccinated: 2G model kicks off in Hamburg | Free press

With a 2G option model, Hamburg would like to restore some normalcy to restaurants or clubs, for example. Many corona rules then no longer apply – if only those who have been vaccinated and those who have recovered are allowed.

Hamburg (dpa) – Hamburg will take a special route with Corona measures from Saturday. With a 2G option model that is so far unique in Germany, the red-green Senate allows events with almost no corona requirements – as long as only those who have been vaccinated and cured attend.

Organizers and hosts can decide whether to let in only vaccinated and convalescent people and are then largely exempt from the corona restrictions, or whether they want to continue using the 3G model – i.e. also accept the current tests. It is still unclear how many hosts and organizers are participating.

Mayor Peter Tschentscher (SPD) justified the Senate decision by stating that those who had been vaccinated and those who had recovered did not have a significant part in the infection process compared to those who had not. been vaccinated. While on the day of the Senate ruling, the seven-day incidence in Hamburg based on the total population for unvaccinated people was over 78 according to authorities, it was only 3 percent for those unvaccinated. vaccinated people. Tschentscher said that cannot be ignored and further restrict all vaccinated.

The president of the German Ethics Council rejected criticisms that it was a backdoor obligation to imitate. “Homework is something you can’t escape,” said broadcaster NDR Info’s Alena Buyx. That’s not the case here. Instead, “the pressure is created to make it more attractive to protect yourself and others.”

For restaurants, pubs, cinemas, theaters, museums and zoos, 2G means there are no more capacity restrictions. The distance requirement and the obligation to test in closed rooms are then lifted, even the curfew falls. If you want to participate, you must register through a website. Many are still hesitant, others like television chief Steffen Henssler said on Friday that they would keep their restaurants in Hamburg on 3G.

This 3G model has been in effect in some federal states since Monday: access to many indoor public spaces is only granted to people who have been vaccinated, recovered or tested.