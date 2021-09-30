Recovery for Joe Biden | Congress on the way to avoid state paralysis

Recovery for Joe Biden | Congress on the way to avoid state paralysis

(Washington) US Congress on Thursday was on track to avoid paralyzing federal services, but several other fronts are still threatening the presidency of Joe Biden, who is trying to rally Democratic troops in a fratricidal war for his huge investment and reform plans are entangled.

Posted on Sep 30, 2021 at 1:46 pm Updated at 2:23 pm

Élodie CUZIN Agence France-Presse

With a comfortable majority, the American senators approved a provisional budget on Thursday, which must be passed by the House of Commons and then announced by the Democratic President before midnight.

Otherwise all funds for federal services will suddenly be cut on Friday and hundreds of thousands of workers will be technically unemployed.

No time has yet been set in the House of Representatives for a final vote on this text, which provides for an extension of the budget until December 3.

If congressional leaders want to act quickly, anything can happen in the tense atmosphere on Capitol Hill and this vote could be postponed until the deadline approaches.

Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer hailed this rare moment of unification at a time when “there is so much to do”.

Once the looming budget paralysis nicknamed “Shutdown” is ruled out, MPs face a dire financial threat: the risk that the United States will be unable to meet its payment from October 18, when the debt ceiling is up not exposed there.

An unprecedented failure of the world’s first power would cause a global financial disaster.

Republicans and Democrats are aware of the danger and cannot agree on how to avoid it.

In a deeply divided Congress, the issue became highly political, as the opposition linked the debt to a groundbreaking Joe Biden plan, which is providing $ 3.5 trillion to fundamentally reform America’s social fabric and massively contribute to the fight against climate change invest.

Exorbitant madness, denounce the Republicans, who therefore absolutely refuse to participate directly or indirectly in measures to raise the debt ceiling.

However, they have a blocking minority in the Senate.

They are calling on the Democrats to carry out a parliamentary maneuver that will allow them to support it only with a narrow majority.

Far too “risky”, judge the Democrats, because it takes too much time, while parliamentarians have less than three weeks to avoid national bankruptcy.

They stress that only a tiny fraction of this debt was accumulated under Joe Biden’s tenure and therefore urge Republicans to cooperate.

No way out is obvious.

Doubts about the infrastructure

Applause and even distribution of ice cream: Faced with the emergency, Joe Biden descended into the arena Wednesday night to meet with Republican and Democratic MPs during a gala baseball game.

This ex-senator is stepping up meetings this week to rally his troops around his two colossal investment plans threatened by a fratricidal struggle between the left and the centrists.

On the one hand, the historic plan to invest $ 1.2 trillion in American infrastructure, also supported by Republicans.

On the other hand, there is the gigantic section on social reforms, which the Democrats alone want.

The Senate approved the infrastructure plan in August, which was due to be submitted to the House of Representatives for the final vote on Thursday.

But dozens of elected members of the left wing of the Democrats are threatening to derail this vote because they are furious that they have not received any more guarantees that the extensive social reform plan will also be adopted.

They are suspicious of two centrist senators, Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, who claim the amount is too high. The democratic majorities are so tight that any waste could ruin this plan.

House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi said again Thursday morning that the vote would take place. But given the slingshot, she could end up deprogramming him.

The adoption of these plans, which are at the heart of the Democratic President’s program, would then be postponed. And the Biden administration is already trying to prepare public opinion for this case.

“It is not a major disaster if there is no vote today,” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told CNN.

But time is running out here too: The Democrats risk losing their majorities in the parliamentary elections in November 2022.