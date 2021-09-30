Recovery for Joe Biden | The US Congress succeeds in avoiding the state’s paralysis

(Washington) US Congress on Thursday passed a tentative budget in extremis to avoid the paralysis of federal services and took a thorn out of Joe Biden’s side, who nonetheless faces several other pressing issues on Capitol Hill.

Posted on Sep 30, 2021 at 1:46 PM Updated at 3:55 PM

With 254 votes to 175, the House of Representatives passed a finance law to extend the current budget until December 3, which had already been passed by the Senate with a comfortable majority. Democratic President Joe Biden must enact it before midnight to prevent federal services funding from suddenly being cut.