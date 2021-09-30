Red Cross | Great humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan on the horizon

(Kabul) A serious lack of money and the onset of winter could plunge Afghanistan into “a major humanitarian crisis”, predicts the regional director of the Red Cross, if international aid is not quickly renewed to finance the health care system and the salaries of government employees.

According to Alexander Matheou, Afghanistan is facing “extremely difficult months” with falling temperatures and food shortages caused by droughts and poverty. Large cuts in health care budgets also put many vulnerable Afghans at risk, especially in rural areas.

This Red Cross warning comes as the ruling Taliban resorted to shooting to end a women-led demonstration in Kabul calling for the right to education.

These women were holding posters that said, “Don’t burn our books!” high. Confiscated and destroyed by armed men. They justified the muscular interference with the fact that the demonstrators had not asked permission for such a rally.

The International Red Cross is calling for around US $ 38 million to continue providing emergency clinic and basic care services in 16 Afghan provinces.

Alexander Matheou held a press conference in Kabul the day after United Nations spokesman Stéphane Dujarric resigned calling on donor states to accelerate the disbursement of promised $ 606 million emergency aid. Hardly 22% of the funds would have been used to help around 11 million Afghans get through the year.

Since the Taliban came to power by force in Afghanistan in mid-August, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund have suspended transfers to the Afghan government. The United States has also frozen billions of Central Bank of Afghanistan assets that are in American accounts.

The Director of the Red Cross is calling on the international community to provide some cash so the state can pay its officials and restore vital services such as electricity and drinking water.

Previously, international aid covered nearly 75% of the country’s public spending, according to a World Bank report.

The cuts in the healthcare system alone led to the closure of 2,500 businesses and the loss of wages for 20,000 employees, including 7,000 women.