Refrigerant Market :Company Profile, Import/Export Scenario, Business Strategies and Emerging Market Segments

Refrigerant market will expected to grow at a rate of 4.90% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Refrigerant market report analyses the growth, which is currently being growing due to the rising demand of the consumer appliances.

The growing demand of the cooling equipment in developing economies, growth of the cold chain market, rising number of applications from automotive industry, increasing preferences towards the consumption of frozen food and dairy products which will likely to enhance the growth of the refrigerant market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, rising demand of the natural refrigerant along with technological changes such as low GWP refrigerant and rising disposable income of the people which will further bring ample opportunities for the growth of the refrigerant market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Leading Players Operating in the Refrigerant Market are:

The major players covered in the refrigerant market report are Arkema SA, Dongyue Group Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., The Linde Group, Daikin Industries Limited, Mexichem S.A.B. De C.V., Sinochem Corporation, AGC Inc., SRF Limited, Airgas, Inc., A-Gas, Shandong Yuean Chemical, Gas Servei S.A., Zhejiang Fotech International Co Ltd., Changsu 3F Fluorochemical Industry Co Ltd., Tazzetti SPA, QUIMOBASICOS SA DE CV

Key Segmentation:

Global Refrigerant Market Scope and Market Size

Refrigerant market is segmented on the basis of type and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, refrigerant market is segmented into mineral oils, paraffinic oils, synthetics, chemical aromatics, chlorofluoro carbon (CFC), hydrofluoro carbon (HFC), HCFC, hydrofluoroolefin (HFO), carbon dioxide, ammonia, propane, mixed refrigerants /blend, and others. Synthetics have been further segmented into PAO, PAG, silicones and glycol based fluids. Chlorofluoro carbon (CFC) has been further segmented into R11, R12, R113, R114, R115, R13, R14, R500, R502, R503, others. Hydrofluoro carbon (HFC) has been further segmented into R23, R116, R134A, R32, R125, R143a, R407C & R407F, others. HCFC has been further segmented into R22, R123, R124, R133, R401 (A,B), R402 (A,B), R408A, R409A & others.

Refrigerant market is segmented in terms of market value, volume, market opportunities, and niches into multiple applications. The application segment for refrigerant market includes refrigeration systems, chillers, air-conditioning systems, and Mac (mobile air conditioning system). Refrigeration systems have been further segmented into domestic refrigeration, commercial refrigeration, and industrial refrigeration. Air-conditioning systems have been further segmented into window Ac, split Ac, VRF (variable refrigerant flow), and others.

