Refugee camps on the Aegean Islands – Fewer and fewer migrants

Sometimes the refugee camps were extremely overcrowded. In the meantime, the situation has calmed down considerably. This is also due to increased Coast Guard patrols – and pushbacks.

Athens (dpa) – According to the latest information from the Migration Ministry, the situation in the reception camps on the Greek islands has continued to ease. No warehouse is therefore overcrowded anymore.

In Lesvos, Chios, Samos, Leros and Kos, the Athens ministry registered 4,490 people at the end of September. In 2020, they were more than 40,000 over several months.

The situation is much better on the island of Samos, where a new warehouse has been opened. The people there were now all living in container apartments and no longer in tents or self-made huts, Greek state television reported.

Most of the migrants currently live on the island of Lesbos. In the Kara Tepe tent camp (also Mavrovouni), designed to accommodate 8,000 people, according to the latest information from the Ministry of Migration in Athens, just under 3,100 people are still waiting. The camps of Chios, Leros and Kos are almost empty. There are only 300, 143 and 88 people living there.

Athens has increased its strait coast guard patrols with Turkey in recent months. Boats with migrants on board are repeatedly pushed back to Turkey. These so-called pushbacks violate human rights, criticize humanitarian organizations.

Greek security forces have remained “vigilant” despite the easing, said a coastguard officer from the German news agency. A new large influx of migrants like in 2015 could not be stopped so easily, he said. At that time, in a few months, nearly 900,000 migrants arrived by sea from Turkey to Greece and therefore to the EU.