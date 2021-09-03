Regenerative Blowers Market SWOT Analysis, Key Indicators, Forecast 2027 : Hitachi, Busch, Gardner Denver etc.
Regenerative Blowers are the ideal solution for moving large volumes of air at lower pressures or vacuums.Unlike positive displacement compressors and vacuum pumps, regenerative blowers “”regenerate”” air molecules through a non-positive displacement method to create vacuum or pressure. In the world of air handling equipment, regenerative blowers are probably the least understood of today`s technologies, but when system parameters fall within the range of a regenerative blower, it can be the most cost effective method for producing pressure or vacuum.
The prime objective of this Regenerative Blowers report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography.
By Market Verdors: Hitachi, Busch, Gardner Denver, Elektror Airsystems, Ametek (Ametek Dynamic Fluid Solutions), KNB Corporation, Air Control Industries (ital blowers.), Airtech Airsystems, Atlantic Blowers, Gast Manufacturing, Becker Pump Corporation, The Spencer Turbine Company
The global Regenerative Blowers market was valued at 654.56 Million USD in 2020 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.48% from 2020 to 2027.
By Types:
Single-Stage Regenerative Blowers
Two-Stage Regenerative Blowers
Three-Stage Regenerative Blowers
By Applications:
Water and Waste Water Treatment
Industrial
Chemical
Medical and Healthcare
Food and Beverage
Aquaculture
Oil and Gas
By Region:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
