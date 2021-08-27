RegTech Market is expected to grow at Massive CAGR of 52.80% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 RegTech Market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, organization size, application and end users

RegTech market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 52.80% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Market Scenario

The rapidly increasing GDPR concerns within nations to encourage financial institutions to implement mandatory guidelines, is one of the key factors fueling the growth of the regtech market. In line with this, Regulatory sandbox approach to support RegTech innovations and growing need for faster transactions are also further contributing to the growth of the target market. Also the rising government initiatives for the adoption of regtech by making things obligatory for everyone such as KYC (Know Your Customer) to keep inclusive records and managing the individuality of the customers creating the account is also flourishing the growth of the regtech market. The reduced errors as a result of least amount human interference and real time fraud analysis, is also favoring the high adoption rates of regtech market. Such factors are broadly supposed to hasten the growth of the regtech market over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Segmentation:

On the basis of the component, the regTech market is segmented into solutions and services. Services have further been segmented into professional services and managed services. Professional services are further sub-segmented into consulting, implementation and support and maintenance.

On the basis of deployment model, the regTech market is segmented into on-premise and on-cloud.

Based on organization size, the regtech market is segmented into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises.

On the basis of application, the regTech market is segmented into risk and compliance management, identity management, regulatory reporting, anti-money laundering and fraud management and regulatory intelligence.

The end users segment of the regTech market is segmented intobanking and capital markets, insurance and non-finance.

The major players covered in the RegTech Market report are:

The major players covered in the regTech market report are ACTICO GmbH, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc., Deloitte, London Stock Exchange Group plc, IBM, Jumio, MetricStream Inc., Nice Actimize, PwC, REGIS-TR, InfrasoftTech, Thomson Reuters, VERMEG, Trulioo, Fenergo, ComplyAdvantage, Acuant, Inc., Ascent, Ayasdi AI LLC and Pole Star Space Applications among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

